Riverside Chats

John Ewing Makes His Pitch for Omaha Mayor

Published April 21, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
John Ewing is wearing a suit and tie and smiling against a gray backdrop
John Ewing for Omaha
Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is running against Jean Stothert in Omaha's mayoral election.

It’s election season in Omaha, and today's guest is John Ewing, who’s running for mayor against incumbent Jean Stothert. We’ll hear from Stothert in next week’s episode. Ewing spent 25 years as a police officer before assuming office in 2007 as Douglas County Treasurer. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and criminal justice and a master's degree in urban studies from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Ewing and Michael Griffin are talking about Ewing’s decision to seek mayoral office after decades of public service and his priorities if he wins the election on May 13.

