Mayor Jean Stothert Makes Her Pitch for a Fourth Term

Mayor Jean Stothert is running for reelection against John Ewing. The election is Tuesday, May 13. We spoke to Ewing on last week’s show, and you can find that episode wherever you get your podcasts.

This is Stothert’s fourth campaign for mayor. Before she entered politics, Stothert was head nurse at St. Louis University Hospital. She moved to Omaha with her family in 1993 and has served on the Millard Board of Education and the Omaha City Council before she began her first mayoral term in 2013.

Michael Griffin talks with Stothert about her life before politics and how her background in critical care nursing prepared her for city government. She shares her priorities for a fourth term, including increased public safety and developing the urban core.