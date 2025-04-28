© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Riverside Chats
Riverside Chats

Mayor Jean Stothert Makes Her Pitch for a Fourth Term

By Courtney Bierman
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:26 PM CDT
Jean Stothert is smiling and wearing a blue suit against a dark background. She is pictured from the chest up.
Omaha mayor Jean Stothert is running for a fourth term against Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing. The election is May 13.

Mayor Jean Stothert is running for reelection against John Ewing. The election is Tuesday, May 13. We spoke to Ewing on last week’s show, and you can find that episode wherever you get your podcasts.

This is Stothert’s fourth campaign for mayor. Before she entered politics, Stothert was head nurse at St. Louis University Hospital. She moved to Omaha with her family in 1993 and has served on the Millard Board of Education and the Omaha City Council before she began her first mayoral term in 2013.

Michael Griffin talks with Stothert about her life before politics and how her background in critical care nursing prepared her for city government. She shares her priorities for a fourth term, including increased public safety and developing the urban core.

Tags
Riverside Chats Riverside ChatsRiverside Chatmayor jean stothertjean stothertJohn EwingOmaha Mayor's RaceelectionOmaha Streetcarcity council
Courtney Bierman
Courtney is back in her hometown after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2019 with degrees in journalism and film. While at KU, she was the arts and culture editor of the University Daily Kansan and had a summer internship at KCUR, Kansas City's NPR member station.
See stories by Courtney Bierman