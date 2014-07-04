2014 Marks U.S. National Anthem's Bicentennial

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. This year marks the bicentennial of "The Star-spangled Banner." It was written by Francis Scott Key in 1814. Traditionally, on Independence Day here in Washington D.C., our national anthem is sung by a soloist on the steps the U.S. capital. But today, composer John Williams will do it differently. He's leading the National Symphony Orchestra, the Army Herald Trumpets and two full choirs in a brand-new arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner" - red, white and something new.