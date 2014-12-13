Folk Alley's Top 10 Folk And Americana Albums Of 2014

From legends to upstarts, the year in roots music had something for everyone, with highlights ranging from the solo acoustic sketches of Steve Dawson to the orchestra-backed epics of First Aid Kit.

One of the threads tying together several of our top 10 albums (chosen by our friends at Folk Alley) was artists who'd made fans wait for new projects: Nickel Creek, The Duhks and Rosanne Cash all fall into that category. In the end, though, the only real common denominator of these 10 picks is that they all, in some way, looked to the past in order to survey the present.

