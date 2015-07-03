Bubble Wrap Fans Were Outraged; Then Calmed Down

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There was a big scare this week that bubble wrap as we know it is dead. The Internet flipped out when Sealed Air Corp announced a new type of bubble wrap. It'll be cheaper to store and ship but much less satisfying.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLE WRAP POPPING)

GREENE: Yeah, the new bubble wrap won't make that sound, but don't let this burst your bubble. Sealed Air Corp said they'll keep selling the old stuff, which kind of took the air out of the story.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLE WRAP POPPING)

GREENE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION and this.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUBBLE WRAP POPPING) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.