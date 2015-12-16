Poll Results: Listeners Pick Their Favorite Albums Of 2015

You never entirely know what you're going to get when you ask listeners to rank their favorite albums of the year. But the results of All Songs Considered's 2015 listener poll may be the most diverse we've seen in ten years of doing these lists. From Kendrick Lamar's hip-hop masterpiece To Pimp A Butterfly and the dense harp-poetry of Joanna Newsom, to the effervescent pop of Carly Rae Jepsen, soul singer Leon Bridges and the immense jazz album The Epic from Kamasi Washington, listeners showed a lot of love for a broad range of sounds.
The battle for the most popular album came down to a neck-and-neck race between Sufjan Stevens and Kendrick Lamar, with everyone else in the pack trying to keep up. In the end, Stevens just edged Lamar out for our listeners' number one album. The two were followed, in order, by Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala and Father John Misty.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is the weak showing by much beloved legacy bands. Death Cab For Cutie and The Decemberists have repeatedly dominated best-of lists in past years, but in 2015 their albums didn't crack the Top 25. My Morning Jacket, another longtime favorite, just made it in at number 22.
Below, you'll find a playlist with songs from each of the Top 25 albums listeners chose as their favorites. If you want to hear us count down those 25 albums, click the audio link at the top of the page. And if you scroll down, you can also see a full list of your Top 100 albums below.
Thanks for tuning in with us this for another year and for being the greatest listeners in the world!
The Top 100 Listener Picks For 2015
Sufjan Stevens, Carrie & Lowell
Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp A Butterfly
Courtney Barnett, Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit
Tame Impala, Currents
Father John Misty, I Love You, Honeybear
Alabama Shakes, Sound & Color
Grimes, Art Angels
Jason Isbell, Something More Than Free
Jamie xx, In Colour
Adele, 25
Sleater-Kinney, No Cities To Love
Leon Bridges, Coming Home
Joanna Newsom, Divers
Wilco, Star Wars
Beach House, Depression Cherry
Original Broadway Cast Recording, Hamilton
Kamasi Washington, The Epic
Florence & The Machine, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
Chvrches, Every Open Eye
Björk, Vulnicura
Lord Huron, Strange Trails
My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall
Hop Along, Painted Shut
Josh Ritter, Sermon On The Rocks
Carly Rae Jepsen, E•MO•TION
Chris Stapleton, Traveller
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Ryan Adams, 1989
Torres, Sprinter
Kurt Vile, B'lieve I'm Goin Down
Kacey Musgraves, Pageant Material
Dawes, All Your Favorite Bands
Vince Staples, Summertime '06
The Front Bottoms, Back On Top
Deafheaven, New Bermuda
Julia Holter, Have You In My Wilderness
D'Angelo and The Vanguard, Black Messiah
Waxahatchee, Ivy Tripp
The Decemberists, What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World
Joe Jackson, Fast Forward
Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment, Surf
Brandi Carlile, The Firewatcher's Daughter
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Multi-Love
Drake, If You're Reading This, It's Too Late
El Vy, Return To The Moon
Deerhunter, Fading Frontier
Death Cab For Cutie, Kintsugi
Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface
Titus Andronicus, The Most Lamentable Tragedy
Beach House, Thank Your Lucky Stars
Girlpool, Before The World Was Big
The Mountain Goats, Beat The Champ
The Arcs, Yours, Dreamily
Viet Cong, Viet Cong
Laura Marling, Short Movies
Modest Mouse, Strangers To Ourselves
Low, Ones And Sixes
Ibeyi, Ibeyi
The Weeknd, Beauty Behind The Madness
The Tallest Man On Earth, Dark Bird Is Home
Julieta Venegas, Algo Sucede
Mumford & Sons, Wilder Mind
Foals, What Went Down
Houndmouth, Little Neon Limelight
Blur, The Magic Whip
Panda Bear, Panda Bear Meets The Grim Reaper
Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn
Purity Ring, Another Eternity
Punch Brothers, The Phosphorescent Blues
Beirut, No No No
Lana Del Rey, Honeymoon
San Fermin, Jackrabbit
Bully, Feels Like
Eskimeaux, O.K.
Wolf Alice, My Love Is Cool
Hiatus Kaiyote, Choose Your Weapon
Miguel, Wildheart
The Lone Bellow, Then Came The Morning
Tobias Jesso Jr., Goon
Of Monsters And Men, Beneath The Skin
Pugwash, Play This Intimately (As If Among Friends)
Natalie Prass, Natalie Prass
Lianne La Havas, Blood
Veruca Salt, Ghost Notes
Neon Indian, Vega INTL. Night School
Mac DeMarco, Another One
Earl Sweatshirt, I Don't Like S***, I Don't Go Outside
Built To Spill, Untethered Moon
James McMurtry, Complicated Game
Public Service Broadcasting, The Race For Space
Destroyer, Poison Season
Death Grips, The Powers That B
Hasley, Badlands
One Direction, Made In The A.M.
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Monsieur Periné, Caja De Música
Belle & Sebastian, Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance
Frank Turner, Positive Songs For Negative People
The Hillbenders, Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry
The Internet, Ego Death
