Here's how to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings

More than a year after the attack on the Capitol, the House select committee on January 6 will hold its first hearing Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The committee will be publicly televised, and is set to include "previously unseen material."

How to watch the hearing

The hearing will be livestreamed on NPR's live blog. You can also tune in to YouTube, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC. Fox News said it would cover the hearings "as news warrants."

What to expect

Witnesses Caroline Edwards, a Capitol police officer, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who captured the scene, will be featured in the hearing. Recorded depositions from senior Trump administration officials are also set to be included Thursday night.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney are set to deliver opening statements.

Thursday is just the beginning

Thursday's hearing is the first in a series of public hearings. In September, the panel is expected to release an extensive report on its findings.

