Read: DOJ's response to Trump's special master request

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 31, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT
The Justice Department on Tuesday responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.
The Justice Department has responded to former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home earlier this month during a court-authorized search.

A hearing is slated for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump's request. The DOJ's filing Tuesday provides new details that point to possible obstruction of their probe into highly classified documents the FBI gathered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Read the document here:

NPR Washington Desk