How's your city attracting people downtown these days? NPR wants to hear from you

Some cities are struggling with less activity and foot traffic in their downtowns now, due to hybrid work and other factors in post-pandemic life. That's spurring many cities to roll out new efforts to get downtown humming again: special events, business incentives, and more housing amid the office buildings.

We're looking for the most creative ways that cities are attracting people to downtown these days. Please fill out the form below to let us know what's bringing you downtown — and your ideas for downtown revitalization. An NPR reporter may reach out to you for a story.

