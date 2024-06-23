The late 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek will be honored with a U.S. postage stamp

The U.S. Postal Service for 73 cents, please.

A new Forever Stamp set to be publicly released by the agency next month will pay tribute to longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020.

The stamp resembles the blue-and-white clue panel on the iconic trivia show, with the following prompt: “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons.”

Underneath and upside down is the answer written in the show’s signature interrogative format: “Who is Alex Trebek?” (Trebek was born in Ontario, Canada.)

The stamps will be sold as a set of 20 that resembles the TV program’s game board, with categories including “entertainment” and “famous Alexes,” alongside a photo of Trebek himself.

What is ... our new favorite US Postal Service stamp? Reserve your #Jeopardy! Alex Trebek Forever stamp tomorrow at https://t.co/2FSCJPpHA9 pic.twitter.com/wHlZXkoIlX — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 21, 2024

The USPS will issue the stamps beginning on July 22 at 4 p.m. Pacific time. A sheet of 20 will cost $14.60.

Forever Stamps are set to jump in price from 68 cents to 73 cents in July.

Current Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings announced the new stamp Friday during the show.

The philatelic tribute comes as Jeopardy! celebrates its 60th year on air, after debuting on March 30, 1964.

