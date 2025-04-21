Argentina's president, a former critic of Pope Francis, offers his condolences

Argentina's president sent profound condolences to the family of Pope Francis and to all Catholics in a message posted to X from the pontiff's homeland.

Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian who stridently defends free markets, acknowledged his and the pope's differing viewpoints.

"Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Milei added on X. "I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news."

ADIÓS

Con profundo dolor me entero esta triste mañana que el Papa Francisco, Jorge Bergoglio, falleció hoy y ya se encuentra descansando en paz. A pesar de diferencias que hoy resultan menores, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad y sabiduría fue un verdadero honor para mí.… pic.twitter.com/3dPPFoNWBr — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 21, 2025

During the 2023 presidential race, then-candidate Milei had decried the pope, calling him an "imbecile" who defended social justice and equating him to evil and the devil.

However, once in office, Milei softened his tone, even visiting the Vatican to meet with Francis.

Francis was born in Buenos Aires in 1936 as Jorge Bergoglio. His parents were Italian immigrants and as a boy he learned Italian, but Spanish was dominant in his home. He rose to be the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, and many in Argentina lament that he never came home to visit as pope.

Mass will be held today in his honor in the capital's cathedral where he presided. According to the newspaper Clarin, the country will observe seven days of mourning.

