2 killed and 9 injured in Brown University shooting, no suspect in custody

Updated December 13, 2025 at 9:54 PM CST

Two people have been killed, eight are in critical but stable condition and one suffered a non-life-threatening injury after a shooting at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The suspect remains at large.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as "a male dressed in black," Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said during an evening press conference.

A shelter-in-place order remains active for the university and surrounding areas.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. ET outside the Barus and Holley building, which houses the School of Engineering and Physics Department. Brown University Provost Francis Doyle said final exams were taking place in the building at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled by foot, exiting the doors on the Hope Street side of the building, O'Hara said, but that it's unclear how he entered. Police also released a short video of the suspected shooter leaving the building where the shooting took place, which, the mayor said, does not show his face.

Police are not aware of any sightings of the suspect since then, he added.

The two deceased victims died at the scene, said the city's fire department Chief Derek Silva. An additional eight wounded victims are being treated at Rhode Island Hospital, about two miles away from the university campus.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced at a Saturday evening press conference that one more person injured in the shooting was identified. The ninth injured person left the scene and did not suffer a gunshot wound directly but was injured by a "fragment," the mayor said, adding that their injury is "non-life threatening." It is unclear if the ninth victim is hospitalized.

President Trump said Saturday night that he'd been briefed on the shooting.

Kimberlee Kruesi / AP / AP In this image from video, law enforcement officials gather outside the Brown University campus in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025.

"What a terrible thing it is," the president told reporters in brief remarks. "All we can do right now is pray for the victims."

Asked about campus security, Provost Doyle said at the news conference that cards are swiped to access the building but that there was "probably a lot of traffic" during the exams he said took place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"We're utilizing every resource possible to find the suspect," O'Hara said.

The university, police and the FBI are coordinating in the active investigation, said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.

"Sadly, today is a day that the city of Providence and the state of Rhode Island prayed would never come," Smiley told reporters.

City and university police are encouraging witnesses to come forward with any information related to the investigation.

There had been confusion earlier in the day about whether or not the shooter was in custody. Brown officials, followed by media reports as well as President Trump, initially said that a suspect was in custody, later announcing that was not accurate.

"While [Brown University's department of public safety] was at one point informed that there was an individual in custody, that person was determined not to be the shooting suspect after questioning," the university said in a Saturday night update through its emergency alert system.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the identities of the victims, nor the suspect, if known. But Brown officials described the two people who died as community members, and said they are working with local hospitals to identify the other known victims.

It urged its students and faculty to remain vigilant and heed the shelter-in-place order in effect. "This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus," it said.

Copyright 2025 NPR