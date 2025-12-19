Cheddar bay biscuits, cheap margs and memories: Readers share their nostalgia for chain restaurants

Affordable, familiar and reassuring are the features that make American chain restaurants a near-ubiquitous presence throughout the country; it is almost as if they are baked into our roadside culture.

Despite well-documented financial struggles, a tough economy and shifting diet trends, these restaurants withstand time.

This series explores why these places have such strong staying power and how they stay afloat at a time of rapid change.

Read our first three pieces in this series, including how these restaurants leverage nostalgia to attract diners, how they attempt to keep costs affordable , and how social media has changed the advertising game – and become a vital key to restaurants' success.

America's chain restaurants are not the most glamorous places to eat. And yet, as we've reported, they hold a special place in many Americans' hearts.

We asked readers what comes to mind when they think of restaurants like Olive Garden, Applebee's or Texas Roadhouse — and you shared plenty of stories.

Not all of the respondees waxed poetic about the merit of these restaurants. David Horton, 62, from New York, for example, said: "The food is mostly frozen and only has flavor from the incredible amounts of sodium they use."

But overwhelmingly, responses described vivid childhood memories shared in booths looking excitedly over laminated menus and the type of adolescent rites of passage that seem right at home in the parking lot of a suburban chain restaurant.

There's a science behind why these sorts of memories have such a hold on us.

The feeling of nostalgia is linked closely to food and smell, and these restaurant chains are often where core memories – like graduation celebrations or first dates – are made.

Chelsea Reid is an associate professor at the College of Charleston who studies nostalgia. And she's no more immune to nostalgic feelings than anyone else even though she has a better understanding of the chemistry behind the feeling.

"Even just saying Red Lobster, I can kind of picture the table and the things that we would do and the things we'd order, and my mom getting extra biscuits to take home," she said.

James A. Finley / AP / AP A Red Lobster restaurant is seen in Fairview Heights, Ill., in 2005.

Her nearest Red Lobster closed down, but a local farmers' market sells a scone reminiscent of Red Lobster's famed Cheddar Bay Biscuits – a scent she says immediately transports her back to those childhood family outings to the seafood chain.

"I can see my mom wrapping these up in a napkin and putting them in her purse for when we would be like, 'hey, we're hungry,' and she pulls out a purse biscuit."

Full disclosure: Your intrepid reporters are not without sentimentality. Before launching this project, when it was just a kernel of an idea, we talked frequently about the role these restaurants played in our own lives.

Jaclyn: I distinctly remember cramming into a booth at my local Chili's in my hometown, Cromwell, Ct., for most birthday dinners until the age of 13 or so.

I'd be surrounded by my mom, dad and brother, and I got to pick whatever I wanted. Except I always chose the same thing: Chicken crispers with a side of fries, topping the night off with the molten lava chocolate cake we'd share as a family.

I can picture it so clearly, down to the booth we'd sit in. Now, my family is spread out. But my love for Chili's runs deep, and I still get warm and fuzzy when I think about it.

These days, I'm in my 30s, and I need to worry about my health and getting in 10,000 steps a day. So, no, I don't regularly go to Chili's now.

But when I do? Those chicken crispers I had as a kid are still on the menu, and yes, I'm likely to order them today (even if on my adult tastebuds, the salt content quickly turns my mouth into the Sahara Desert).

And it's not to celebrate my birthday. It's because one of my best friends is telling me she's getting a divorce over cheap, and sugary, margaritas.

Alana: When the pandemic struck in 2020 and much of the country went into lockdown, there I was mostly alone in my one bedroom apartment, staring at the walls.

After what seemed like a lifetime, I was finally able to expand my tiny COVID bubble.

One of my first "dining out" experiences during that time was in the parking lot of the Hyattsville, Md., Olive Garden where my friend and I sat in absolute glee to be reunited – not just with one another, but also the chain's staple soup (zuppa toscana for me, please), salad and breadsticks (you can have all the breadsticks if I can have your share of the salad tomatoes).

Since then, that friend and many others have moved away – too far to meet up for a sit-down over a (mostly) hot meal at a reasonably priced restaurant in a city not famed for being cheap.

I recently revisited the Hyattsville Olive Garden for this story. And even though my life is now different, my friends have moved away, and the world has shifted, there it was, exactly the same.

And I liked it.

Many readers said that these restaurants were the type of place a family who could rarely afford to eat outside a home could treat themselves on rare occasions.

Like Julie Philip, 51, from Dunlap, Ill., who wrote: "Growing up in the 70's and 80's, Red Lobster was an Easter tradition. We would dress up, go to church, then drive close to an hour to Red Lobster."

She continued, "It was one of only a few days a year that we could afford to eat at a 'fancy restaurant.' I remember my parents remarking that they had to spend $35 for our family of four. I no longer consider Red Lobster a 'fancy restaurant,' but as an adult, my family and I often still eat there at Easter. I remind my kids that we are keeping up a family tradition and I tell them stories of my childhood while eating."

Applebee's / The original Applebee's restaurant was called T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs and it opened in Decatur, Ga., in 1980.

For Sarah Duggan, an Applebee's parking lot evokes a key memory from young adulthood.

Duggan, 32, from North Tonawanda, N.Y., wrote that every time she sees an Applebee's, she remembers the time her friend, in an act of teenage rebellion, got her belly button pierced in the parking lot of a Long Island Applebee's — inside the trunk of the piercer's "salvage-title PT Cruiser."

Duggan held the flashlight.

She wrote, "I can't picture those sorts of college kid shenanigans happening in the parking lot of a regular Long Island diner or other independent restaurant, but it seems right that it was at Applebee's."

She continued, "It makes me think about how nobody, from riotous camp counselors to your spouse's grandparents, looks or feels out of place at a chain restaurant."

