Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been subpoenaed by the DOJ

The Justice Department has issued grand jury subpoenas to multiple government officials in Minnesota, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, expanding the agency's probe alleging that Minnesota officials conspired to impede law enforcement amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her have also been subpoenaed. NPR has not yet confirmed reports that other state and local leaders have also been issued subpoenas.

Frey's subpoena requires him to appear in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis on Feb. 3. The mayor accused the federal government of weaponizing its power to intimidate local leaders.

"We shouldn't have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with," he said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino appeared with ICE leader Marcos Charles in a news briefing criticizing Minnesota leaders and defending the work of immigration officers.

"They're everyday people doing a very hard job, trying to enforce the immigration laws in an environment where local and state politicians have been spreading rhetoric that dehumanizes these officers and agents," Charles said.

Protesters in Minnesota have roiled against Immigration and Customs Enforcement after one of its agents shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Macklin Good earlier this month.

"Less than two weeks ago, federal agents shot and killed a Minnesotan in broad daylight," Ellison said in a statement. "Now, instead of seriously investigating the killing of Renee Good, Trump is weaponizing the justice system against any leader who dares stand up to him."

During a White House press briefing Tuesday, President Trump discussed ICE tactics and Good's shooting.

"They're going to make mistakes. Sometimes ICE is going to be too rough with somebody, or, you know, they're dealing with rough people," Trump said. "Are they going to make a mistake sometimes? It can happen. I feel terribly. I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who was, who had the tragedy. It's a tragedy. It's a horrible thing."

Ellison said the DOJ is asking for records and documents related to his office's work regarding federal immigration enforcement. He pointed out that this action comes shortly after his office sued the Trump administration over ICE's tactics in the region.

"Let's be clear about why this is happening: Donald Trump is coming after the people of Minnesota and I'm standing in his way," Ellison said. "I will not be intimidated, and I will not stop working to protect Minnesotans from Trump's campaign of retaliation and revenge."

NPR has reached out to the White House for comment on the DOJ subpoenas, but has not yet received a response

