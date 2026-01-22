How to prepare your home for a winter storm

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

A major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain and very cold temperatures across the U.S. this weekend, even to southern states like Georgia and Texas. If you are in its path and you're not exactly prepared, do not fear because Life Kit reporter Andee Tagle chatted with Life Kit host Marielle Segarra about making a winter storm checklist.

MARIELLE SEGARRA: What supplies should you have on hand when meteorologists are predicting a winter storm?

ANDEE TAGLE: So the first thing you want to do is start gathering supplies early. Just like any other emergency, you're going to want to have extra food, extra water. You want to have fuel and batteries, any tools you might need for the weather. Power outages are one of the biggest concerns during winter storms, so you want to make sure you have options and backup options for your heat and your light and your cooking. So you want to think about flashlights, matches, candles. When it comes to indoor cooking, you might consider candle warmers, like Sternos is one option, and you can use those with things like fondue pots. And then you can also have no-cook options, like canned goods and other nonperishables.

SEGARRA: OK. Well, let's talk about prepping your home. What are some of the things you can do ahead of time?

TAGLE: You want to seal your home as much as you can from the elements. So some examples of that, you want to weather strip your doors. You want to insulate your windows. You're just closing gaps from drafts, from snow. You want to insulate your pipes and make sure that they're not cracked. You can wrap them with foam pipe sleeves. You can do that with heat tape or even just old towels and newspaper. If you're planning to not be around your home for a while, you want to make sure to let the faucet leak so that your pipes don't burst. You want to clear your gutters and your downspout so that there aren't any ice dams or roof leaks, so you don't end up with any dangerous icicles and things like that that can fall on people.

SEGARRA: What if you're a renter, though?

TAGLE: Yeah. I also asked that question. It's a good question. I talked with disaster management expert Alyssa Provencio. She's an associate professor of political science at the University of Central Oklahoma. Here's what she told me.

ALYSSA PROVENCIO: It doesn't hurt to have a conversation with your landlord if you're able to and understand what they will take care of and what you are responsible for.

TAGLE: Alyssa says, even if you don't own a space, if you have the means and the time, it's a good idea to get extra supplies - so a shovel, salt, snow blowers - and do what you can. So for example, she says, salting sidewalks and driveways isn't something you necessarily could or should wait for a landlord for. It's easy to do and an easy way to help yourself get in and out.

SEGARRA: OK. And if you've never done this before, roundabout, how much salt should you be using?

TAGLE: So guidance from the Salt Smart Initiative (ph) says about a coffee's cup worth of salt spread evenly is enough for about 500 square feet of driveway. That's about ten sidewalk squares of driveway. The best time to salt is after you shovel, but before a big storm hits. And a little goes a long way.

And then I have one last important note for you when it comes to prepping your home. Home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning are two of the most common hazards that result from winter storms. So it's really important to make sure your furnace has been serviced and your chimney is clean. You want to make sure your carbon monoxide and fire alarms are working before that big storm comes in. You want to remember the rule of thumb. When you're getting cold, you want to keep a 3-foot perimeter around any space heaters.

SEGARRA: And then what if your heat goes out?

TAGLE: Yeah, that could be a scary situation. So you never want to use a generator or a camp stove inside or even anywhere partially enclosed. In fact, you want to keep it away from doors, from windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. You can call 211 in any part of the country for assistance finding warming shelters. Many states activate emergency shelters once the temperatures drop to a certain level. You can also search for your city or your county plus warming shelter online, and that's usually a good place to start.

