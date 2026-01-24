Federal officers kill a man in Minneapolis, and DHS offers few details

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

For the second time this month, federal immigration agents in Minneapolis have shot and killed someone. It happened this morning outside a doughnut shop where protesters quickly gathered.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) ICE out now. ICE out now. ICE out now.

MCCAMMON: This latest killing has put an already tense city further on edge. And today, the Trump administration and local officials are trading accusations about who is to blame. NPR's Jennifer Ludden is in Minneapolis and has been following all of this. Hi, Jennifer.

JENNIFER LUDDEN, BYLINE: Hi, Sarah.

MCCAMMON: First, Jennifer, what do we know so far about what exactly happened this morning?

LUDDEN: Well, the Department of Homeland Security says there is an investigation with more information to come. But the immigration agent commanding this operation called the shooting self-defense. Gregory Bovino told reporters that agents were pursuing an undocumented immigrant wanted for violent assault, and then another person who was armed approached the officers and resisted when they tried to disarm him. Here's Bovino.

GREGORY BOVINO: This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. Then about 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement.

LUDDEN: But there is a bystander video that shows multiple federal agents - it looks like at least six - wrestling someone on the ground, striking him and then you hear multiple shots fired. It sounds like at least 10 rounds in just a few seconds. And it is not clear from the video if the man killed had brandished or reached for any weapon.

Now, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the man killed was a 37-year-old white male U.S. citizen with no criminal record and a lawful permit to carry a gun. His family has identified him to the Associated Press as Alex Pretti. They say he was an intensive care nurse at the VA who was upset at the ICE surge here, and his family says he had protested after an agent fatally shot another person, Renee Good, in her car earlier this month.

MCCAMMON: Now, the border patrol commander mentioned, quote, "rioters" at the scene. You were at the scene. What happened after the shooting?

LUDDEN: Yes, an NPR producer and I went there as word was spreading. Lots of people were streaming in to see and to protest. There were dozens of people across several blocks. I did not see rioting. Local police officers used multiple rounds of tear gas to try and disperse the crowd. They say, look, it's a crime scene.

Now, Linda Gotlieb (ph) was among those there. She was standing a few feet from a line of local police officers in full face masks and riot gear. She's a health care worker and is frustrated and upset about this weekslong federal surge.

LINDA GOTLIEB: They're trying to have the narrative be that the people are the aggressors. But we have seen on video and we've heard people testify to the fact that, no, they are being illegally detained and assaulted and sustaining injuries. And this is absolutely counter to everything our country stands for.

LUDDEN: I'll add that just yesterday, there were thousands of people filling downtown streets here in a very peaceful rally demanding that, you know, some 3,000 federal immigration agents leave their city.

MCCAMMON: Now, Jennifer, the Trump administration has been quick to denounce the man who was killed, calling him a, quote, "domestic terrorist," blaming the shooting on local and state officials. What are those Minnesota officials saying?

LUDDEN: You know, we've heard outrage and frustration from them. Governor Tim Walz says the federal government cannot be trusted to handle the investigation. The State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DHS is blocking its investigators from the scene. And remember, DHS said it's not even investigating the agent who shot and killed Renee Good earlier. Here's Governor Walz today.

TIM WALZ: We continue to hear - and we heard it from the vice president - that these folks can do whatever they want. They can have full immunity. And what I'm telling you is they will not. There will be justice to Minnesotans.

LUDDEN: Walz says the state is creating a log of evidence for possible future prosecution of immigration agents.

MCCAMMON: And how worried, quickly, are people about things escalating?

LUDDEN: You know, there's concern. Governor Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help local police with protest. Meanwhile, President Trump has accused him and the mayor of inciting insurrection. That's meaningful because he's repeatedly threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and has put about 2,000 active duty military soldiers on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota.

MCCAMMON: NPR's Jennifer Ludden. Thank you.

