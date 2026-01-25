Mayor of Tupelo, Miss. discusses how the winter storm has affected his city

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The massive winter storm is now making its way east across the U.S. At least 22 states have declared states of emergency. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power as temperatures plummet and snow and freezing rain continue to fall. The National Weather Service warns some areas could see impassable roads and, quote, "catastrophic amounts of ice." We're joined now by Todd Jordan, the mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, which is in the path of the storm. Good morning, Mayor.

TODD JORDAN: Good morning. How are you?

RASCOE: I am good. Now, you're out on the street in your truck right now. What's it like out there?

JORDAN: Well, it's not too bad right now on the roads. We've had a good bit amount of rain throughout the night, and the temperatures have been above freezing now. We have had a few power outages. I think right now our water and light department said we had about 75 customers without power. They're working to get those back on. Our issue right now is things are freezing on the trees. We have had multiple trees down throughout the night in rows, power lines. Our Public Works Department has been out most of the night. And just being out in the short period of time this morning, I've probably gotten already seven or eight small limbs off the road. So our issue right now is temperatures...

RASCOE: So, Mayor, you're out there picking up limbs yourself?

JORDAN: Yes, ma'am. Yes, ma'am.

RASCOE: OK.

JORDAN: Well, you know, we...

RASCOE: So you're a full-service mayor.

JORDAN: Well, I try to be because, you know, we - in a time like this, I mean, we only have so many people on call and coming in. We have to have other shifts that are getting rest because they'll come in at 6 o'clock tonight. So, you know, I do what I can because there's not many people on the road, which is good. But our issue right now is temperatures are starting to drop below freezing. So...

RASCOE: OK.

JORDAN: ...You know, the worst may be ahead of us instead of behind us.

RASCOE: Well, talk to me about that 'cause I know - you know, I'm from North Carolina. When I think of Mississippi and - I don't think of a lot of snow and ice. I know North Carolina, we don't do good with snow and ice. So how are people doing? What are you telling them about how to make sure they stay safe?

JORDAN: Well, I believe, you know, the last several days and the forecasts leading up to this has prepared people to stay off the roads and stay home. Another positive thing, I believe, on this - we are on the weekend, so people don't have to go to work as they would during the week. We do have people that obviously have, you know, emergency services. They have to get to the hospital. We have to have our nurses there. So we do what we can.

Our Public Works Department started about 10:30 late Friday night, preparing the roads with salt and things like that to keep it clear. I believe they've done an excellent job. Like I said, this rain has really helped, but the next few days - because temperature is going to drop the next two days into the teens. So whatever is on the trees or the power lines is going to stay there, and that may be our issue moving forward.

RASCOE: Well, how do you plan to deal with that and that concern about the freezing and the icing? And obviously, you know, that brings down branches, brings down power lines. How do you plan to stay on top of that?

JORDAN: Well, we'll keep all hands on deck, like I said, and our power grid is good here. We have several substations. We also have a loop around the city. So if one goes out, we can pull power from another one. So our infrastructure is good here in the city of Tupelo, but we'll just have to deal with it. Once it gets on the power lines and freezes, there's not a whole lot we can do except, you know, a reactionary event from then on.

RASCOE: Well, you know, I understand you're a lifelong resident of Tupelo. Have you ever seen anything like this before?

JORDAN: Oh, yes. We don't get a lot of snow here in Tupelo unless it's a dusting or a couple of inches. We've had several ice storms throughout the - throughout my lifetime. 1994 was one that everybody remembers...

RASCOE: Yeah.

JORDAN: ...Was pretty much without power for eight days to two weeks. And I think that's what everybody fears when they start talking ice storm. Is it the ice storm of '94 that was so bad on the - on our area?

RASCOE: OK. Well, hopefully you can avoid that. Thank you so much, Mayor. That's Mayor Todd Jordan of Tupelo, Mississippi. Thank you again for joining us.

JORDAN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.