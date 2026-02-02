New York Republican met with jeers during town hall in hotly contested district

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A swing district Republican in New York ran into a hostile crowd at a town hall Sunday night. It's a seat Democrats view as a possible pickup this fall. Reporter Steve Kastenbaum was there.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PRESENTER: And now I would like to introduce Congressman Lawler.

(APPLAUSE)

STEVE KASTENBAUM, BYLINE: While appearing at a community college in suburban Rockland County, Republican moderate Mike Lawler tried to appeal to a broad spectrum of constituents in his district.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE LAWLER: People cannot afford to live here, and it's why I have focused extensively on key issues like housing.

KASTENBAUM: But audience questions quickly turned to recent events in Minneapolis and ICE tactics.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LAWLER: I think what happened in Minneapolis is tragic. I believe it was entirely preventable.

KASTENBAUM: While Lawler called for a thorough investigation, he faced jeers and insults from many in the room.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE MEMBER #1: What is the line that you won't cross? What would - what can Trump do that you will say, that's wrong?

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE MEMBER #2: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED AUDIENCE MEMBER #3: Yes.

(CHEERING)

LAWLER: So...

(CHEERING)

LAWLER: Again, my point with respect to Minneapolis is, let the investigations actually take place. You've all clearly prejudged everything. You all know better than the people on the ground.

KASTENBAUM: This year's election in New York's 17th Congressional District is now considered a toss-up. Despite the focus on ICE and immigration, people here had similar concerns when it came to their top issues in the race. Nicole Mirsky lives in the congressman's town.

NICOLE MIRSKY: Housing, for sure - affordable housing. Energy prices. My bill was $1,200 this month.

KASTENBAUM: She said she won't be voting for Lawler. Ellen Barbara came out to support the Republican.

ELLEN BARBARA: I'm worried about the issues that really affect everybody - the cost to live here, the cost to remain here after retirement.

KASTENBAUM: No fewer than six Democrats are vying to run against Congressman Lawler in November.

For NPR News, I'm Steve Kastenbaum in Rockland County, New York.

