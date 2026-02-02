Trump says Kennedy Center will close for 2 years for renovation

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump says he wants to close down the performing arts center built as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy. He says he wants to close it down for two years.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Yeah. Trump announced his plans in a social media post Sunday night, saying that shutting down, starting this summer, would be the best way to conduct a massive renovation project, a project to transform the center into what he describes as a new and spectacular entertainment complex with the highest level of success, beauty and grandeur, but there's more going on here.

MARTIN: We're joined now by NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Tam, good morning.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning.

MARTIN: This is just the latest in a series of big changes that Trump has already made to the Kennedy Center during this term. So perhaps maybe remind people of what's happened before this.

KEITH: Yeah. The biggest thing is adding his own name to the building. Trump had already replaced the majority of the Kennedy Center board with loyalists and put an ally in charge of operations. Oh, and made himself chairman of the board. Also weeks before the vote to add his name, Trump joked about it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You have a big event on Friday at the Trump Kennedy Center. Oh, excuse me, at the Kennedy Center.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: Pardon me. I've - such a terrible mistake.

KEITH: There's a lawsuit challenging the legality of the name change, and the level of backlash from performers and patrons has been epic.

MARTIN: Yeah. It's been remarkable, which is why the question has to be asked - is it possible that this shutdown really isn't about a remodeling project at all?

KEITH: In late December, when it was renamed the Trump Kennedy Center, what had been a trickle of artists pulling out of performances turned into a flood. Just last week, the composer Philip Glass withdrew from the world premiere of his new symphony, which is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. He said the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the symphony. Members of the public have been canceling their memberships and refusing to buy tickets, and as a result, there have been growing questions about how the Kennedy Center could continue to sustain itself. Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, who is an ex officio member of the board, said in a statement, quote, "America's artists are rejecting this attempted takeover and the administration knows it, adding, "that is why they are now scrambling for cover.

MARTIN: Do we know what President Trump wants to do for this renovation? I mean, some people think the Kennedy Center is already pretty spectacular.

KEITH: Yeah. Trump secured more than $250 million in funding for the work as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but there are some inconsistencies. At times, he has already claimed to have saved the Kennedy Center. And in December, he gave a far shorter timeline than the two years he now says are needed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: The Kennedy Center is going to be incredible. Within 10 months, I mean, you're going to see - we've already done tremendous amounts of work, but within 10 months, you're going to see something that you'll really be amazed at.

KEITH: Until last night, Trump had never said anything publicly about having to close for construction. The closure is set to start July Fourth, pending approval from the board. In terms of what will be done, Trump has said it needs a new roof and new air conditioning. He called it a revitalization and complete rebuilding and recently posted images of potential marble armrests for the seating at the center, writing, unlike anything ever done or seen before, exclamation point. One puzzling thing is that the Kennedy Center has long had gold columns accenting the white exterior of the building, but earlier this year, the gold was covered up with white paint, which is so off-brand for a president who has put his gilded stamp all over the White House and is trying to remake Washington in his aesthetic.

MARTIN: All right. Lots to keep an eye on there. That is NPR's Tamara Keith. Tam, thanks.

