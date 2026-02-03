KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 2/3/26

Two proposed budget bills in the Nebraska Legislature are calling for the elimination of several violence prevention programs and hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to services for vulnerable residents. One bill would cut 348-million-dollars from Developmental Disability Aid. Nebraska is facing a projected 432-million-dollar budget shortfall.

Nebraska Medicine is dropping its lawsuit against the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and Clarkson Regional Health Services. Nebraska Medicine officials announced yesterday that their leadership is focused on moving forward under a single-member governance approved by the Board of Regents. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents and Clarkson Regional Health Services announced the deal earlier this month for Clarkson to sell its stake in Nebraska Medicine to the university for 800 million dollars. Nebraska Medicine's previous board filed a lawsuit to block the deal on January 17th, but the regents fired that board on January 22nd and installed an interim board.

The chairwoman of the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission has resigned. Dr. Monica Oldenburg announced her resignation during the commission's monthly meeting. She was appointed to the role last year by Governor Jim Pillen. Lorelle Meuting will serve as acting chairwoman until the governor appoints a replacement.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Nursing and the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Arts & Sciences are partnering for a new program. They will collaborate on an early admission pathway for pre-nursing students at UNO. The UNMC College of Nursing will provide information and advisement regarding admission to the college's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to pre-nursing students. Students will receive guaranteed early admission into the BSN program, as long as they meet all nursing prerequisite requirements and complete the UNMC College of Nursing's admission process.

The Omaha home where famed dancer and actor Fred Astaire was born is no longer in violation of city code. A housing inspector discovered several violations at the 146-year-old home near 10th Street and Martha in 2021, but the final violations were removed last month. Astaire was born at the home in 1899.

Local men's college hoops action resumes this week. Omaha will visit North Dakota on Thursday night. The Mavericks sit at 12-and-12.On Saturday, ninth-ranked Nebraska will visit Rutgers while Kansas State pays a visit to TCU. The Bluejays are heading to the nation's capital for Big East action. Creighton will visit Georgetown tomorrow night at Capital One Arena. The Bluejays have lost three of their last four games to enter at 12-and-10 overall and 6-and-5 in conference play.