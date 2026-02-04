KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 2/4/26

The search is continuing for a missing Stromsburg couple. Lincoln police say investigators have been searching for the bodies of 26-year-old Hannah Neville and 27-year-old Roberto Tanner since Monday in Lancaster and Sanders counties. Neville, who is pregnant, and Tanner disappeared on January 15th, and authorities believe they were killed by Tanner's half-brother, Sterling James.

The decommissioning project at the Fort Calhoun nuclear plant is wrapping up after nearly a decade. The Omaha Public Power District shut down the plant in 2016 citing low natural gas prices and rising operational costs. Crews removed fuel from the reactor by May 2020, and buildings and structures on the site are being demolished. Cleanup of the site has cost more than one-billion-dollars.

Sarpy County is planning to open a new 911 center. Crews are renovating a former bank near the courthouse near South Washington and Highway 370 in Papillion. Officials say the new center will provide more space, better technology, and better equipment to handle modern emergencies. The four-point-six-million-dollar project is expected to be complete by January 2027.

Governor Jim Pillen is accepting applications for someone to head the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission. That's after Dr. Monica Oldenburg announced her resignation yesterday during the commission's monthly meeting. Lorelle Meuting will serve as acting chairwoman until the governor appoints a replacement. Those interested can apply by mail or online. The deadline is March 3rd at 5:00 p.m.

A familiar face to University of Nebraska football fans is headed to the Nebraska Board of Regents. Governor Jim Pillen announced yesterday that he has appointed Joel Makovicka to fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Elizabeth O'Connor. Makovicka was a fullback on three national championship winning Husker football teams in the 1990s.

The University of Nebraska football program is finalizing its special teams staff. According to reports, Brett Maher will become special teams coordinator and Nick Humphrey will become co-special teams coordinator. Former Huskers special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler left the Nebraska program to join the football staff at the University of Southern California.

Fareway Stores is donating more than 69-thousand pounds of ham to Iowa food banks. It totals about five-thousand-504 individual hams. The protein options will be distributed to three different food banks. The Food Bank of Iowa is receiving 60-percent of the hams, Siouxland Food Bank is receiving 20-percent of the hams and River Bend Food Bank is receiving the remaining 20-percent.