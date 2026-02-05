KIOS FM Local News For Thursday, 2/5/26

Measles is once against detected in wastewater in Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made the announcement yesterday. Officials say measles was found in samples taken January 26th and January 28th at the Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility in north Lincoln.

Nebraska officials are confirming the state's first pediatric influenza-related death this season. The case is one of 22 flu-related deaths in Nebraska during the current season. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says flu vaccination and other common preventative measures can help reduce the risk of getting sick.

Early ballot applications are being mailed out in Douglas County. The Douglas County Election Commission began mailing out applications yesterday for the May primary election. Officials say voters should receive the applications in the mail within the next seven to 10 days.

One adult and five juveniles are cited following a crash at a student protest at Fremont High School. The crash happened during a student-led protest of ICE immigration enforcement when a teenager was struck by a red SVU.A woman from Fremont was cited with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Five juveniles were also cited, with the driver being cited for leaving the scene after the accident.

Several Lincoln Southeast high schoolers are protesting against ICE. Around 300-students marched in protest, carrying signs to express their concern against the actions taken by the agency. Lincoln Southeast sent an email to families informing them that they "cannot stop a student from exercising their first amendment right." A school resource officer eventually asked students to end the protest after seeing people being unsafe in vehicles near the marchers.

The University of Nebraska football team is losing a new member of its staff. Husker safeties coach Miles Taylor is reportedly joining the staff of new Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter. Taylor and Minter were both members of the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff in 2025.

The University of Nebraska women's basketball team is dealing with a loss on the road. Amiah Hargrove scored 16 points as the Huskers fell to Michigan last night 88-to-76.Nebraska is 16-and-seven overall.

The Creighton women's basketball team is celebrating a conference win. Neleigh Gessert scored 31 points as the Bluejays defeated Georgetown last night 64-to-62.Creighton improves to 11-and-12 overall.