KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 2/6/26

A flood watch is issued for this morning for the Platte, Elkhorn and Loup rivers. The National Weather Service says the watch was issued "due to possible development of ice jams" with persistent warm weather across Nebraska. Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord says the Omaha metro will have winter weather in the 40s and 50s into early next week. The flood watch is issued through Monday evening.

Nebraska lawmakers are approving a bill to decrease the minimum wage for minors. This comes after a voter-approved measure was passed in to bring the minimum wage up to 15-dollars-per-hour by 2026 in 2022. LB258 lowers the minimum wage for workers age 14-to-16 to 13-dollars-50-cents, with a wage increase rising at a slower rate every five years starting in 2030. The bill went for a final vote today and was debated in 2025's Legislative Session.

A Nebraska bill is looking to give more rights to landlords. Lawmakers are looking to pass LB 809, which would allow landlords to not have to accept renters who are using subsidies. This comes after voters in Lincoln approved a ballot initiative this spring to stop landlords from "rejecting tenants based on their source of income. "Advocates for tenants say this bill threatens renters' rights to safe and affordable housing. The bill is still in committee and is not passed yet.

Human remains are discovered in the search for a missing Stromsburg couple. Lincoln police announced yesterday that the remains were found on a Saunders County property. Hannah Neville, who is pregnant, was last seen on January 15th on her way to Lincoln to see her boyfriend, Roberto Tanner. Tanner's half-brother, Sterling James, and his wife, Sayde Titus, are accused in the murder of the couple, and they were arraigned yesterday in Lancaster County Court.

Senator Pete Ricketts is filing for re-election. Ricketts posted on social media Wednesday that he's running again since "Nebraskans deserve leadership that delivers and keeps our state moving forward." He was first sworn in as Nebraska's U.S. senator in 2023 and is planning to run for re-election in September 2025. Nebraska's primary election is May 12th.

The Huskers are continuing their losing streak. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln women's basketball team lost to Michigan Wolverines lost 76-to-88, making it their second game lost. Players Amiah Hargrove and Britt Prince co-led the Huskers in scoring, each tallying 16-points.The Huskers are set to play against the Maryland Terrapins on February 7th.

The University of Nebraska Omaha men's basketball team is returning home following a loss. Grant Stubblefield scored 22 points as the Mavericks fell to North Dakota last night 76-to-73. The Mavericks are 12-and-13 this season.