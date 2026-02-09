KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 2/9/26

A study conducted by University of Iowa researchers shows cancer in Iowa is rising. Iowa has the second highest cancer rate in the country and is the only state where the rate is rising. The findings were presented Thursday at the state office building. Governor Kim Reynolds reflected that her husband was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 but is now in remission. She said she will introduce a bill to raise taxes on cigarettes in response.

The appointment of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's interim leader is approved. The Board of Regents voted to approve the appointment of Katherine Ankerson as interim chancellor on Friday. She replaces former UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett, who stepped down on January 12th after less than three years on the job.

Cass County is making changes to its tornado siren system. Officials say from now on, the sirens will only sound once per warning, per storm cell. The changes mean that the sirens will sound once when a tornado warning is issued, and there will be no siren indicating the all-clear.

A man accused of killing a Stromsburg couple could face the death penalty if convicted. Sterling James is charged with first-degree murder as well as the murder of an unborn child. He's accused of killing his half-brother, Roberto Tanner and Tanner's wife, Hannah Neville, who was pregnant. A witness reportedly told police that James told him he killed the couple, buried their bodies and set Neville's vehicle on fire. James's wife is also charged in connection with the case.

Foul play isn't suspected after a missing Lincoln man was found dead. The family of 27-year-old Harrison Schreurs says his body was found inside a vehicle at the bottom of Rock Creek, near Ceresco. Schreurs was reported missing after failing to show up for work on January 28th.An autopsy is scheduled to confirm his cause of death.

A developer is looking to rezone a piece of land to build a small apartment complex in Sioux City. City officials say two out of 35 people responded to mailed notices. One resident is against the new build, citing lack of parking, possible increase in drug use and other concerns. The other resident supports the new development and wants it to be used toward affordable housing for the elderly. Sioux City Council will be considering Todd Calvillo's request at today's meeting.

The Cornhuskers are on their home court for a Big Ten clash. Nebraska will host Purdue tomorrow night in Lincoln. The Huskers enter at 21-and-2. Elsewhere, Creighton will visit DePaul on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Omaha plays host to St. Thomas-Minnesota.