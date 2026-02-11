KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 2/11/26

Iowa Authorities are searching for a man wanted for multiple charges including escape from custody. Tanner Haugh is described as a six-foot-one, 200-pound man with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple face tattoos and a tattoo on his neck that says "blessed." He's wanted for violating probation, violating parole and escape from custody. Anyone with information on Haugh's whereabouts is asked to contact Black Hawk County Dispatch.

OSHA is revealing details about the citation against Horizon Biofuels in connection with a deadly explosion at a Fremont plant. OSHA announced yesterday that the citations against Horizon Biofuels total more than 147-thousand-dollars, and they were for violations including combustible dust buildup, failure to ensure equipment within the facility was protected from creating an ignition source, and lack of fall protection for employees working at heights greater than four feet. Thirty-two-year-old Dylan Danielsen and his two daughters, ages 12 and eight, died in the July 2025 explosion.

About 30 families from a Lexington Tyson plant are transferring to the plant in Dakota City. Tyson announced it would shutter the Lexington plant in south-central Nebraska in January. More than 32-hundred people lost their jobs in the decision. The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says they believe the number of people transferring will be much higher. The new employees means the Dakota City plant will likely be asked to process more cattle going forward.

Nebraska is entering a partnership with Turning Point USA. Governor Jim Pillen announced the partnership yesterday, which will expand Turning Point USA-affiliated student groups in Nebraska schools. Turning Point USA is a national conservative advocacy group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, and it already has more than 20 affiliated high school chapters, known as Club America, in Nebraska.

Iowa House subcommittee members are saying a doctoral candidate attempted to assault House members on Monday. Abigail Escatel was forcibly removed from the meeting room after slamming on a table in the middle of the subcommittee meeting. It happened next to chair Steven Holt, while other members Skyler Wheeler and Ross Wilburn echoed the attempted assault claims. The bill up for consideration would ban public universities from including diversity, equity, inclusion and critical race-theory-related courses in curriculum requirements. Escatel was accusing lawmakers of failing to recognize a "very complex racial history" of the formation of the U.S.

Omaha Steaks is cutting ties with restaurants. The company has announced that it is shutting down its food service fulfillment operation. Omaha Steaks, which was founded in 1917, is known for its mail-order operations, but many restaurants have also used the company's products for their meals.