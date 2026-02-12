KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 2/12/26

Authorities have made more arrests in the murders of a Stromsburg couple and their unborn baby. Robert Tanner and Hannah Neville, who was pregnant, were shot to death and later buried in a wooded area. Tanner's half-brother Sterling James is charged with killing them, and James' wife is accused of helping her husband bury their bodies. Lincoln police today announced they'd taken four people into custody. They allegedly watched James clean out the victims' SUV and reportedly took several things from the vehicle, including baby items.

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a bank robbery in Omaha. Authorities say 23-year-old Deron Lewis-Payne allegedly robbed a bank near 156th and Spaulding streets at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon. Lewis-Payne was arrested following a short foot chase near 33rd and Decatur streets yesterday, and he was booked on a robbery charge.

The city of Lincoln is the recipient of a grant to fight litter and waste. The city has received one-point-five-million-dollars from the Nebraska Department of Water, Energy and Environment. The money will fund litter and waste reduction projects and recycling programs.

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to recall elected officials. The measure would allow voters to recall the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor, and members of the legislature. State Senator Loren Lippincott was among the lawmakers who proposed the amendment, and he says similar laws are already in place in Kansas, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

A central Nebraska school district is closed due to illness. Shelby-Rising City Public Schools cancelled classes this week after nearly 30-percent of its student population called out sick. Classes will be closed today, and the district will disinfect all classrooms and common areas.

An iconic Bellevue restaurant is closed after a fire. WOWT-TV reports Stella's Bar and Grill went up in flames this morning. A delivery driver spotted the smoke and called 911. Firefighters discovered the blaze had broken out in the basement of the building before spreading, and believe it may have started in a pile of used rags. A pipe had also become dislodged, meaning the restaurant suffered water damage as well as smoke and structural damage. No word on when Stella's will reopen.

Omaha is back on the hardwood. The Mavericks are set to host St. Thomas-Minnesota tonight in Summit League action. They have lost two in-a-row to sit at 12-and-14.In other action, eighth-ranked Nebraska plays host to Northwestern.