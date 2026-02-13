KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 2/13/26

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is expected to release the state's voter registration list to the U.S. Department of Justice today. That's after the DOJ sent a letter to Evnen requesting voter info such as addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of voters' social security numbers. Common Cause Nebraska filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court, arguing the DOJ request violates Nebraska law protecting data privacy, but the case was dismissed. The group says it's appealing the decision.

Nebraska parents and guardians may soon be held responsible for the harm that children cause with their parents' unsecured firearms. The measure calls for holding parents and guardians strictly liable for certain gun crimes their children under the age of 14 commit under some circumstances. The penalties would apply if a gun is not properly secured and if the adult has reason to believe that their child might try to get hold of a firearm without permission.

A subcommittee is considering a bill that would ban all abortions in Iowa. The proposal claims life begins at conception and it would make it a felony to perform an abortion. Pregnant women would be exempt from prosecution. The bill specifies that miscarriage and in-vitro fertilization would not be defined as abortion. The subcommittee meeting for the bill is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

A challenger is entering the race for Nebraska Attorney General. Democrat Jocelyn Brasher announced her candidacy yesterday. Brasher is an Omaha lawyer who is a former assistant attorney general under current Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers. Hilgers made the announcement yesterday that he is seeking another term in office. The Republican was first elected in 2022 after previously serving as Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.

A Nebraska State Senator has been formally reprimanded for removing several pictures from the capitol walls. Senator Machaela Cavanaugh was caught on security video taking down posters featuring the Founding Fathers, which were provided by the conservative Prager U to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday. She later returned them to state police and later apologized on the senate floor. The "Nebraska Examiner" says the Legislature's Executive Board unanimously issued a two-page letter calling Cavanaugh's act "unbecoming" and "selfish."