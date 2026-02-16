KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 2/16/26

Authorities say official autopsy reports confirm what they already suspected: bodies found buried in Saunders County are those of a missing Stromsburg couple and their unborn baby. Sterling James has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing his half-brother, Robert Tanner, and Tanner's pregnant wife Hannah Neville. James' wife is accused of helping her husband bury the bodies, while four others are also charged in connection with the crime.

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood is seeking another term in office. The First District Republican kicked off his reelection campaign in Papillion on Saturday. Flood has served in Congress since 2022.

Nathan Sage is suspending his bid to become Iowa's next U.S. Senator. The Marine veteran made the announcement on his campaign Facebook page on Sunday. He was the first Democrat to announce his campaign for the seat. With Sage out, Zach Wahls and Josh Turek are the only two Democrats that remain in the race. Sage said he did not have enough financial support to continue his campaign.

A bill to ban universities from hiring people holding H-1B visas is heading to the state House. The bill cleared the House Higher Education Committee last week and would ban the hiring of any worker from a nation designated as a foreign adversary by the secretary of commerce. The list includes H-1B visa holders from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela. The latest report from the Iowa Board of Regents shows the state's public universities currently have 117 employees on H-1B visas from those countries.

The city of Omaha is releasing a tentative new agreement with the Omaha police union. The contract is for two years, and it includes a five-point-five percent wage increase this year and a six-point-four percent wage increase for next year. Omaha Mayor John Ewing says he hopes the new contract will give the police department time to focus on policing and recruitment.

An Omaha firefighter has lost his battle with colon cancer. The Omaha Professional Firefighters' Association says John Olson has passed away. He's described as a man who "served the citizens of Omaha with courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public safety." Olson is survived by his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Omaha closed out the weekend with a Summit League victory. The Mavericks defeated Denver 83-76 at Baxter Arena. The Mavs have won back-to-back games to sit at 14-and-14.In tomorrow's action, Kansas State will host Baylor while Nebraska travels to play Iowa. On Wednesday, Kansas visits Oklahoma State while Creighton is on the road against UConn.