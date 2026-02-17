KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 2/17/26

Most of Nebraska will be under a Fire Weather Watch today. It will remain in effect throughout the day due to high winds and low humidity. The only areas excluded from the watch are Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Knox counties.

Former Senate candidate Nathan Sage is endorsing state Representative Josh Turek for the position instead. Sage ended his campaign as one of three Democrats running for U.S. Senate over the weekend. He says meeting with both Turek and the third candidate, state Representative Zach Wahls, made his decision to drop out and endorse Turek that much easier. The two remaining candidates are vying to replace Joni Ernst, who announced she would not seek reelection this year. U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson is the favorite in the Republican primary against Sioux City lawyer Jim Carlin.

A subcommittee meeting to consider a ban of all abortions in Iowa is being canceled. State Rep. John Dunwell said in a statement to Iowa's News Now that the landscape and timing are not optimal to advance the measure this session. Opponents were planning a protest outside the capital on Tuesday. The state still has a six week abortion ban codified into law. The proposed bill would have held doctors who performed abortions liable to felony charges with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A proposal in the state House would raise K-12 funding by over two percent. A Senate bill to increase funding per pupil by one-point-seven-five percent was amended by the House Appropriations Committee to raise the number to two-point-two-five percent. Governor Kim Reynolds proposed a two-percent increase during her State of the State address. The amended bill passed with a 15-to-eight vote as Republican Brian Lohse was the only member to cross party lines in opposition. House Republicans insist the bill is responsible and sustainable but education advocates say the percentage increase would not prevent staff reductions and program cuts.

A construction milestone is reached for the CHI Health Center expansion project in Omaha. The new convention space at the site reached its final height yesterday. Officials hope the 200-million-dollar expansion project will attract larger conventions to help local hotels, restaurants and bars. Construction is scheduled to be complete by the fall of 2027.

Other local college hoops action rolls on. Number-12 Kansas will visit Oklahoma State tomorrow night in Stillwater. They will enter at 19-and-6.Elsewhere, Creighton pays a visit to fifth-ranked UConn. The Jays sit at 13-and-13.Omaha is at home against Oral Roberts. The Mavericks are 14-and-14.