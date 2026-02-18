KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 2/18/26

A proposed bill in the Nebraska Legislature is calling for judicial warrants before federal agents can conduct immigration enforcement in schools. The measure was introduced in the legislature's Education Committee yesterday. The bill's sponsor, State Senator George Dungan, says the measure will provide a sense of security.

Nebraska lawmakers are advancing a bill that would give schools more power to suspend younger students. The measure would allow schools to suspend students from Pre-K to second grade for violent behavior causing physical harm. Under current state law, students in second grade or younger can only be suspended if they bring a weapon to school or a school vehicle.

A long-time Douglas County Commissioner is not seeking re-election. Mary Ann Borgeson made the announcement yesterday. Borgeson has served on the county commission for 32 years, and she was the first woman elected as chairperson.

The Iowa state House will hear a bill that requires state employees to prove their citizenship. A committee passed the bill in a 15-to-five vote on Tuesday, sending it to the House floor for debate. The bill would not apply to current state employees. It was proposed following the arrest of former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts who was found to be lying about his citizenship status when he was hired in 2023.The bill was proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds but Democratic opponents say it would violate legal immigrants' constitutional rights.

A man is facing child abuse charges after students from Grand Island Senior High School staged a walkout yesterday, protesting U.S. immigration policies. Police say 54-year-old Michael Brown drove by and yelled pro-ICE comments at the teens, one of whom threw a water bottle that hit him in the face. Brown allegedly got out of his truck and chased after the girl, but was tackled by several other juveniles. A teacher at a nearby school eventually broke up the fight. A teen boy was cited for assault in connection with the melee.

Nebraska's recent cold streak continued with another loss on the road. The ninth-ranked Cornhuskers fell to Iowa 57-52 in Big Ten action in Iowa City. Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 13 points in the setback. The Huskers have now lost four of their last six games to slip to 22-and-4.They return home to host Penn State on Saturday afternoon. Elsewhere, Creighton pays a visit to fifth-ranked UConn, while Omaha is at home against Oral Roberts.

