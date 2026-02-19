KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 2/19/26

Winter weather is moving into Nebraska. Parts of northern, central and eastern Nebraska including Omaha are under a Winter Storm Warning, while a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of western, northeastern, and south-central Nebraska including Lincoln. Some areas could receive three to eight inches of show, and officials say travel could become difficult.

A grass fire is contained after burning more than 300 acres in central Nebraska. Crews were called to a grass fire near Road 731 and Drive 431 in Gosper County yesterday afternoon. Officials say the fire burned 316 acres before being contained. The fire was fueled by dry and windy conditions.

Omaha Public Schools is adjusting its budget. Officials announced yesterday that the district will receive 50-point-six-million-dollars less from the state next year than it did this year. The state warned school districts last November that they had been overpaid and to expect allocation amounts to made up in the next budget year.

It may soon become illegal to sleep in public spaces in Nebraska. A pending bill in the Nebraska Legislature would criminalize sleeping in public spaces and allow the state to withhold money from cities that don't comply with the law. The bill would allow law enforcement to direct homeless people to shelters on their first offense and make it a Class Five misdemeanor afterwards.

The president and CEO of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is resigning. Officials say Todd Bingham submitted his resignation last week. He was tapped to lead the organization in April of last year, and began his duties in May. Bingham's replacement hasn't been announced.

A bill in the Iowa House would force truck drivers to pass an English test. The bill passed subcommittee on Tuesday and now goes to the full House Transportation Committee. It would prohibit the Iowa Department of Transportation from issuing a commercial driver's license to an applicant who can't read or speak English proficiently. A member of the Iowa Motor Truck Association says the bill would improve roadway safety and address what a spokesperson called, "a decline in professionalism."

Omaha is on a three-game winning streak. The Mavericks beat Oral Roberts 80-71 in Summit League action at home. The Mavs are now 15-and-14.In other action, ninth-ranked Nebraska hosts Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Cornhuskers have lost four of their last six to enter at 22-and-4.