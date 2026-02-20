KIOS FM Local News for Friday 2/20/26

Nebraska is continuing to feel the impact of winter weather. A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the region overnight as some areas saw an additional two to four inches of snow. Drivers are being warned to be prepared for slick road conditions. Snowy conditions are impacting travel in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers responded to at least 45 calls and helped 114 drivers yesterday. Numerous crashes were reported on I-80.People who need assistance can dial star-five-five.

One person is dead after a crash and train derailment in Webster County. It happened yesterday morning along Highway 135 near Red Cloud. The train apparently struck a vehicle on the track, killing the driver. Several cars were knocked off the tracks. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Iowa State lawmakers beat the clock on several bills on Thursday for "funnel week." Among the hundreds of bills introduced since the start of the legislative session, the only ones to advance must pass through various deadlines or they are killed on the spot. The first funnel deadline is Friday but lawmakers generally wrap up business on Thursdays, so any bill that hasn't passed through committee in the House or Senate will not advance to full chamber debate. Bills that advanced on Thursday address eminent domain, school funding and a "tough on crime" agenda. The next funnel is set for March when bills will be required to pass through either the full House or full Senate.

A Nebraska lawmaker is trying to restore SNAP benefits to immigrant and refugee families. State Senator Victor Rountree of Bellevue has introduced a bill that would ask the USDA for a waiver to allow refugees and immigrants to receive SNAP benefits again. More than 100 immigrant and refugee families in Nebraska are no longer eligible for the SNAP benefits that they used to qualify for following the passage of the Trump administration's Big Beautiful Bill last year.

No charges have been filed yet against a Grand Island man after he got into a fight with a group of students who walked out of school while protesting U.S. immigration policy. Police say 54-year-old Michael Brown drove by and yelled pro-ICE comments at the teens, one of whom threw a water bottle that hit him in the face. Brown allegedly got out of his truck and chased after the girl, but was tackled by several other juveniles. He was arrested for suspicion of child abuse, but was released from jail without charges. A teen involved in the incident was also taken into custody.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is being allowed by the governor to lower flags in honor of Mike Yanney. The 92-year-old Yanney passed away on February 14th.Yanney was the founder of Burlington Capital. Flags will be lowered in Omaha in honor of Yanney tomorrow.

