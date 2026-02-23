KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 2/23/26

A man killed in a crash that led to a train derailment is being identified. Authorities in Webster County say 24-year-old Andrew Katzberg was driving a hay grinder yesterday when he was struck by a train near Red Cloud. He died at the scene. Officials with Burlington Northern Santa Fe say 20 train cars derailed, but none of the crew were hurt.

Boxing champion Terence Crawford is facing another legal issue. Omaha police pulled over Crawford on Saturday on suspicion of driving through a red light. Crawford was pulled over near Eighth Street, and police say he allegedly ran through two red lights. Crawford is facing an April trial for a careless driving ticket that he received during a traffic stop last fall.

Omaha police recruits will no longer be required to take polygraph tests to join the force. WOWT-TV reports the decision was made following internal evaluations and a review of hiring practices. The departments says even without the polygraphs, also known as lie detectors, they still conduct extensive background checks on every candidate. Lincoln Police, Nebraska State Patrol, Sarpy and Douglas County sheriff's departments still give polygraph tests to all law enforcement applicants.

A Republican survey on Democratic candidates for Senator is drawing scrutiny. The survey asks voters if they prefer Zach Wahls, who is endorsed by Bernie Sanders, or Josh Turek, who is backed by Chuck Schumer, and fails to acknowledge that Wahls was also endorsed by Elizabeth Warren. A memo from Republicans says the findings of the survey show the Democratic primary, "is more likely to consolidate around Wahls. "The primary election is scheduled for June 2nd.U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is the favorite to win the Republican primary as the GOP attempts to retain the seat being vacated by incumbent Joni Ernst.

A program from the Department of Agriculture to support crop growers is opening applications. The Farmer Bridge Assistance program is divvying up 11-billion dollars to help growers deal with trade disruptions and rising costs. Applications must be submitted online and distribution is expected to begin by February 28th. Enrollment for the program will be open through April 17th.

Local men's college hoops action resumes tomorrow. Ninth-ranked Nebraska hosts Penn State and Creighton travels to face 16th-ranked St. John's. And Omaha returns to play on the road against South Dakota on Wednesday. In other college hoops action on Saturday, Northern Iowa was edged by Southern Illinois 59-57.In women's basketball yesterday, number-12 Iowa took down number-five Michigan 62-44, and Iowa State lost to number-11 TCU 80-73.