KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 2/25/26

Two vehicles are swallowed by a sinkhole in Omaha. The incident took place yesterday afternoon near 67th and Pacific streets. Crews closed off Pacific between 66th and 69th streets, and officials say the sinkhole could expand. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Omaha Public Schools is sharing its financial forecast. The district will receive less state funding for the 2026-2027 school year, and it will have to increase its levy to one-dollar-and-five-cents. Officials say the district is facing a 50-point-six-million-dollar budget shortfall.

Former Nebraska Governor and Senator Bob Kerrey is stepping down from the board of Lincoln-based Monolith. Kerrey submitted his resignation from the board of the energy company on Friday after files released by the Department of Justice show emails he exchanged with Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 and 2014. Kerrey says he left the board to help avoid any impact on Monolith's work.

An unattended campfire is to blame for the destruction of a nearly century-old railroad bridge in Lincoln. The fire broke out early Monday morning at a bridge over Salt Creek by Westgate and Sun Valley boulevards. The bridge collapsed during the fire, and investigators are working to determine if the blaze was arson.

The Iowa House Oversight Committee is recommending the state conducts an audit of misdirected court fees. In October 2024, the Iowa Judicial Branch revealed coding errors caused more than 27-point-five million dollars to be sent to the state's general fund instead of intended funds and programs. Now, the House wants to track down the funds, which were accumulated over a span of four years. State Rep. Charley Thomson says he wants assurance on where all the fees went, the exact date of when the mishandling began and whether or not any fees can be recovered. "I have no reason to think that there's a particular malicious person who stole the money, but until we have traceability on the funds, I'm concerned about it," Thomson told reporters.

Flight records show Governor Kim Reynolds used an Iowa State Patrol airplane to travel to multiple events. The decision to use a plane is a shift from former Governor Terry Branstad. A spokesperson for the governor confirmed that Reynolds uses the plane for official state business. Data shows the specific plane used made 137 flights between February 26th, 2025 through February 19th this year. The plane was purchased in December 2024 with federal Covid relief funds and is also used on patrol missions, investigations and crime scene documentation.