KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 2/26/26

Omaha officials are releasing an update on a giant sinkhole. Two vehicles were swallowed by the hole Tuesday near 67th and Pacific streets. No one was hurt. Engineers believe the sinkhole was caused by an underground pressurized water leak. They add this was an isolated incident, and not something drivers should be concerned about happening elsewhere.

Omaha Public Schools officials are working to assure parents that a budget shortfall will not impact classroom resources. The district is considering cuts due to a 50-million-dollar budget shortfall. District officials say they are considering other cuts before looking at classroom resources. One confirmed cut for next school year will be students no longer having cellular data access on their district-issued iPads.

Teachers in the Lincoln Public Schools may soon see a pay raise. The Lincoln Board of Education has approved a negotiated agreement that will give 37-hundred educators raises over the next two years. The agreement includes a four-point-two percent pay raise for the next school year and a four-point-two-five percent pay raise in 2027.The raises will increase teacher base salaries to more than 50-thousand-dollars per year.

Boyd County is trying to restaff its sheriff's office. Sheriff Clarence Wrede resigned after 11 years with the county on Tuesday, and the county's three deputies, who were all part-time, quit their jobs yesterday. Wrede says they resigned due to low pay and a lack of insurance benefits. Boyd County has a population of less than two-thousand people.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is speaking out against a proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers. Hilgers and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen are leading an 11-state coalition that sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking it to scrutinize the proposed deal. Hilgers says he has concerns over the impact of the proposed merger on Nebraskans, and he says the merger could take away a key source of revenue from theaters.

A Nebraska notary public is convicted on two-dozen charges. A Hall County jury found Jacy Todd guilty yesterday of 23 misdemeanor counts of official misconduct and one count of making false statements under oath. Todd was accused of notarizing medical marijuana petition pages outside the presence of petition circulators. He will be sentenced in April.