Parents, are you sure your kid's car seat is installed right? Here's how to know

Parents, are you sure you've got your kid's car seat installed right?

Chances are, probably not, says Emily Thomas, associate director for auto safety at Consumer Reports. She is also a mom and has a Ph.D. in the biomechanics of pediatric injuries, such as car accident injuries. "Car seat misuse rates are pretty high right now."

According to data from the National Digital Car Seat Check Form (NDCF), 74% of the almost 60,000 car seats that child passenger safety technicians (CPSTs) checked in 2025 were not being used as the manufacturer intended. The top culprits? Misused seat belts, harnesses and tethers.

As hard as it may be when you're late for that doctor's appointment or rushing to soccer practice, Thomas says it's critical to take the extra time to give your child's car seat a once-over. It could be a lifesaving decision.

Traffic accidents remain a leading cause of death among children in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Research shows that car seats and booster seats can significantly reduce that risk — when used correctly.

Thomas, who's a CPST, walks us through the top car seat mistakes — and how to fix them. Our guide on proper installation is Elizabeth Kanagawa, a CPST and the owner of Three Littles, a children's store that sells car seats and strollers, among other items, in Washington, D.C.

Mistake No. 1: You've got seat belt issues

Nearly 60% of car seat misuse — and the top mistake — had to do with the seat belt, according to the NDCF's 2025 data. That often means the car seat base is not secured tightly enough to the car with the seat belt for some reason, says Thomas.

Tighten and lock that seat belt

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR A car seat should be securely strapped to your vehicle, Kanagawa says. If you can wiggle the base around, it's a sign you may need to further tighten your seat belt or LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system to your car seat.

Imagine if your driver's seat shifted or slid a bit every time you took too big a turn or caught a bump on the road. That's what you want to avoid happening to your child's car seat.

Make sure the seat belt securing the seat is locked and tight, Thomas says. "Pull the seat belt out of the retractor until you hear a click, which means it's switched to locking mode."

Then, slowly feed it back into the retractor while applying firm downward pressure with a knee or a hand to the base of your car seat, says Kanagawa. That ensures it's as secure as possible.

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR Kanagawa demonstrates what a securely fastened car seat base looks like.

The car seat shouldn't "move more than 1 inch side to side or front to back when you pull at that belt path," Thomas says. Check your work when you've finished installing the base of your car seat by giving it a firm shake where you've threaded the seat belt.

Thread it through the designated belt path

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR Convertible or all-in-one car seats have two sets of belt paths: one for the forward-facing position, shown on the left, and one for the rear-facing position, shown on the right.

Another frequent mistake with seat belts: using the wrong belt path. If you're using a convertible or all-in-one car seat, there's usually one belt path for rear facing and another for forward facing. These paths are designed to pull your car seat as close to the vehicle seat as possible, depending on its orientation.

Look at the labels on your car seat carefully, and then route your seat belt through the designated path, Thomas says.

Mistake No. 2: Your harness is wonky

The second most common issue, according to the NDCF's 2025 data, had to do with the harness, or the set of straps that restrain your kid in their car seat. Nearly 60% of CPSTs found that owners weren't using them right.

Adjust the height of the straps

People often don't realize that the height of your child's harness depends on whether it's front or rear facing, Thomas says. In a car accident, forces act differently depending on the direction of the seat, so you want to place the harness at a height that can help control a child's movement and reduce the possibility of injury.

For a rear-facing seat, position the "harness strap at or slightly below your child's shoulder," she says. For a forward-facing seat, the harness should be at or slightly above the shoulder.

Do the pinch test

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR If you can pinch the webbing on your child's harness, as demonstrated in the photo above, it's too loose, says Kanagawa.

Your harness should hold in your child snugly. To test whether the straps are tight enough, "pinch the harness webbing at your child's shoulder with your thumb and forefinger," Thomas says. You shouldn't be able to pinch any webbing, or strap, between your fingers.

Consider the chest clip and crotch buckle

The chest clip — the buckle that connects the shoulder straps together — should be at your child's armpit level, Thomas says. These clips "ensure the car seat straps stay over your child's shoulder in a crash and help restrain them."

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR The crotch buckle should be positioned at the front of your child's lap. If your child is sitting on the buckle, move it a slot forward.

Make sure your child isn't sitting on the crotch buckle, the fastener between your child's legs that secures the harness straps together. It should be positioned just at the front of your child's lap.

"There's typically multiple slots for the crotch buckle, so make the adjustment appropriately for that," Thomas says.

Mistake No. 3: Assuming the tether is optional

/ Beck Harlan for NPR / Beck Harlan for NPR Remember to fasten the tether in a front-facing car seat. It should be straight and tight, says Kanagawa.

The third most common car seat misuse issue had to do with tethers, according to the NDCF's 2025 data. These long straps hang off your child's car seat, acting as an additional anchor point for front-facing car seats and preventing them from tipping forward.

People sometimes forget this piece or think of it as optional, Thomas says, but it's critical. Attach the tether to your vehicle's back seat anchor point. Depending on the car, that can be located on the rear shelf, seat back, ceiling or floor.

If you can, keep your child in a rear-facing seat for as long as possible, up to the manufacturer's height or weight limit, Thomas says. This position is more protective in the event of a car crash.

When in doubt, consult your car seat manual (many car seats have a handy pocket for just that reason) or reach out to a local car seat installation expert for help, says Thomas.

Like so many other aspects of parenting, Thomas acknowledges that dealing with car seats can be "hard and inconvenient."

But it's important. "So take the time to educate yourself. You're doing great, and what you didn't know before, that's OK," she says.

This story was edited by Meghan Keane. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2026 NPR