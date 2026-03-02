KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 3/2/26

Nebraska officials are reacting to the U.S. and Israeli military action in Iran. Congressman Don Bacon says Iran has waged war against the United States, our allies, and our national security interests since 1979. Senator Pete Ricketts says the Iranian regime has been focused on destroying the U.S. and its allies, and that's why President Trump has been clear that Iran can never have a pathway to a nuclear weapon.

The majority of Iowa school districts are facing budget challenges. About 208 Iowa school districts are expected to rely on the state budget guarantee for the 2026-2027 school year due to declining enrollment and tight state funding. Of Iowa's 24 largest school districts, 19 will be on the budget guarantee. The Iowa School Finance Information Services says the number of qualifying districts is unprecedented.

There's a new sheriff in Boyd County. The entire office was left vacant when Sheriff Clarence Wrede resigned after 11 years with the county, and the three part-time deputies followed suit. Wrede says they resigned due to low pay and lack of insurance benefits. This morning, the Boyd County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting and voted to appoint Holt County deputy Matt McHale to the role. He'll remain in the position through January of next year.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers uncovered more than 240 pounds of cocaine during a commercial vehicle inspection in Lexington. It happened Tuesday on I-80 in Lexington. A K9 was called to the scene, and alerted on the cab of the tractor-trailer. The drugs were allegedly found under the sleeper bed. The California-based driver was arrested at the scene and is facing numerous charges.

The new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is reaching out to shareholders. Greg Abel released his first letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders on Saturday. The 20-page letter included a thank you to former CEO Warren Buffett for his guidance as well as a promise to keep Berkshire Hathaway strong. Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting will take place May 2nd in Omaha.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold public meetings across the state this week starting today to hear suggestions on possible hunting rule changes. The DNR says comments made at meetings across the state will be considered before any changes are proposed to the Natural Resource Commission. Last year, almost 43-thousand annual Iowa hunting licenses were sold. Meeting information is available on the DNR's website at IowaDNR-dot-gov.