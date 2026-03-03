KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 3/3/26

The deadline is passed for candidates to enter their names into the 2026 elections. At least seven people have filed to run for Nebraska governor including incumbent Jim Pillen, who is seeking his second term. State Auditor Mike Foley is among the incumbent officials who have no challengers during this year's election cycle. Nebraska's primary is May 12th.

A Nebraska agribusinessman is not running for governor in 2026. Charles Herbster made the announcement yesterday. Herbster finished second to current Governor Jim Pillen in the 2022 Republican primary for governor. Herbster says very few people were willing to support a challenge to the current administration.

Omaha officials are providing an update to repair on the Pacific Street sinkhole. Mayor John Ewing says the intersection of 67th and Pacific is set to reopen by Thursday. Two vehicles were trapped but no injuries were reported when a sinkhole opened along Pacific Street last month.

Douglas County is unveiling a new way for residents to get emergency alerts. The ReachWell application will allow people to customize real-time alerts in more than 130 languages. Officials say the app is free, and it requires no personal information from users.

The Omaha tribe is wanting to bring medical marijuana to the state. The tribe first legalized medical and recreational cannabis in July, facing pushback from the state about splitting tax dollars from tobacco sales. The plans for medical marijuana on the reservation include a dispensary and testing facility, which would be the first in Nebraska. The tribe is anticipated to have it running by the end of 2026.

The Grand Island City Council is moving forward with future industrial development near the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. The Comprehensive Development Plan would guide future industrial growth on farmland surrounding the airport. The amendment affects land east of Stuhr Road, west of Gunbarrel Road and south of Seedling Mile and Fort Kearney Road. Director of Development Services Chad Nabity says the area is best suited for industrial use alongside existing farming operations. Any industrial development would not happen in the short term, but potentially 50-to-60-yeas into the future.

Nebraska officials are providing an update on the Perkins County Canal Project. The project, which is codified in a 1923 compact between Nebraska and Colorado over the South Platte River, resurfaced in 2022 when the state set aside nearly 500-million-dollars to revive the plan. State officials say design work for the project is about 60 percent finished and is on track to complete by 2032.