KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 3/6/26

Flags are being lowered to half-staff to honor Major Jeffery O'Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, the two Iowa soldiers killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags on public buildings, grounds, and facilities to remain lowered until sunset on the final day of interment. Both soldiers served with the Des Moines-based 103rd Sustainment Command and were among six U.S. soldiers killed in the March 1st attack.

A new Nebraska law is giving school districts more tools to handle classroom disruptions. Governor Jim Pillen signed LB653, gives school districts the flexibility to work with students and their families to address disruptive behaviors. It will allow school districts to suspend Pre-k through second-grade students for violent behavior and protect the students' rights to be heard by the administration. Pillen says he's "investing in Nebraska's kids while ensuring classrooms are safe and great learning environments."

An Omaha intersection is reopened after repairs are made to a sinkhole. Officials reopened the intersection of 67th and Pacific streets to traffic yesterday. The intersection had been closed since a sinkhole swallowed two vehicles last month. No injuries were reported during the sinkhole collapse.

The first batch of rails for the Omaha streetcar are now delivered. The rails were taken to a site downtown near 10th and Farnam streets. The city says this part of the project is less of an overhaul compared to the utility work. The next steps after delivery are welding and installation. More rails will be brought to multiple sites along the route through mid-2027, with the streetcar set to start running in 2028.

The City of Lincoln is planning nearly 53-million-dollars in transportation infrastructure improvements. The projects are aiming to improve safety, mobility and economic growth across the city. Mayor Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities outlined plans Thursday, highlighting investments in streets, bridges, sidewalks and traffic signals throughout the city. City leaders say maintaining and improving streets remains a key priority.

A new national study finds energy prices are rising less in Iowa than in most other states. Insurance comparison site iSelect examined data from the U.S. Energy Affordability Index on energy costs since 2019. Iowa ranked 43rd on the list of 48 states where energy prices have risen during that time, with an increase about five-and-a-half percent. On average, Iowans are spending just under two-percent of their monthly income on electricity bills.