KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 3/10/26

A bill that would prevent local governments from adding civil rights protections beyond those listed in the Iowa Civil Rights Act is heading to the governor's desk. Opponents of the bill say the measure would allow discrimination against transgender Iowans, after Iowa became the first state to remove gender identity as a protected class in 2025. Supporters say the bill will standardize civil rights protections across the state. Iowa Senators debated the proposal on Monday before sending it to Governor Kim Reynold's desk for final approval.

Gas prices across Iowa are an average of three-17 a gallon, 54-cents higher than last week. While higher seasonal demand and the conflict in Iran could push the cost higher, there may be some relief. Brian Ortner with Triple-A says OPEC's announcement that it would increase supply availability in the second quarter could lower gas prices in the coming months. Ortner says average gas prices topped four dollars when Russia invaded Ukraine, but there's too much uncertainty in the Middle East to predict how high prices will go.

The rising cost of food is forcing Iowans to change their grocery store purchases. That's just one of the findings of a new poll, which shows 77-percent of respondents are buying different amounts or types of food because of rising prices. The study also found 71-percent believe food insecurity is a problem in Iowa. The USDA says food prices increased by nearly three-percent last year alone.

A construction project in northwest Omaha is going to cause traffic issues this summer. City officials say Fort Street will be repaved over a seven-block stretch, with both west-bound lanes and east-bound lanes being affected. The goal is to cut down on the number of seasonal potholes that have been popping up. Construction on the roadway is set to begin in June and last at least two months.

A bicyclist is dead after a crash in downtown Omaha. Police say the incident happened Monday afternoon near 14th and Cuming streets. Officers say the bicyclist collided with a semi-truck in the area and was taken to a hospital, where they later died. What led up to the deadly crash is unclear but authorities believe speed was not a factor.

The University of Nebraska is locking in its men's basketball coach for the long run. School officials announced a contract extension for Fred Hoiberg after he led the Cornhuskers to a standout 26 and five record this season. Nebraska also set a program mark with 15 wins in Big Ten Conference play. The team's 26 victories match the school record for most wins in a single season. Under the new agreement, Hoiberg will remain Nebraska's head coach through the 2031-32 season.