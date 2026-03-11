KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 3/11/26

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that prohibits local governments from adding additional civil rights protections to groups not already protected by state law. The bill passed through the legislature and was sent to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk on Monday. The new law prohibits local governments from adding additional protections to groups not included in the Iowa Civil Rights Act. The law takes effect immediately.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces millions of dollars in grant funding for child care and preschool program partnerships. The second round of the state's Continuum of Care grant program will award five-point-two million to 19 child care and preschool partnerships across the state. The funds will allow those partnerships to expand hours of operation, hire more staff, and increase the number of children served. The grant program's overall goal is to boost support for working families and the state's childcare workforce.

The Douglas County GOP is challenging a sheriff candidate's eligibility. The Republican Party claims Mark Martinez does not have an active peace officer certificate, which would deem him ineligible to run. Martinez's campaign responded to the formal challenge, saying the candidacy was reviewed by all the proper authorities at the time of his filing. They also argued that the law states a candidate only needs experience or is qualified for eligibility. Martinez was a U.S. federal marshal until 2018, which they say is enough to qualify.

A Kearney man is facing charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. Authorities have arrested 19-year-old Jacob Broweleit after serving a search warrant at a house on East 26th Street. The search turned up THC wax and marijuana, as well as dozens of THC vape cartridges and nine firearms. Broweleit has been hit with multiple charges, including intent to distribute within a school zone.

Bicycling advocates are calling for safer roads in Omaha after the death of a bicyclist. A bicyclist was fatally struck by a semi-truck at 14th and Cuming streets earlier this week. Officials with Hike Walk Nebraska say something needs to change because they've seen an 82 percent increase over the last five years in Nebraska deaths for pedestrians and bicyclists. They're calling on lawmakers to pass a hands-free driving law to hold drivers more accountable, as well as separate bike lanes for bicyclists.

The Nebraska DMV is rolling out a new look for the state's driver licenses and identification cards. The updated design includes stronger security features and switches to a black-and-white photo format. The cards will also highlight several Nebraska-themed images, such as the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The DMV plans to begin issuing the redesigned licenses and ID cards at select locations later this month, with all offices expected to adopt the new design by mid-April.