KIOS Fm Local News for Friday, 3/13/26

A fourth earthquake in Nebraska is being reported this month. The USGS says the two-point-five magnitude earthquake was reported just southeast of Cowles 7:15 am Thursday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of around three-point-one miles. Two previous earthquakes were reported on March 1st, clocking in at a four-point-one magnitude and two-point-six magnitude, respectively. The third earthquake was reported Sunday, coming in at a two-point-six magnitude.

The Lincoln Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam targeting immigrants. The alert comes after a man living in the United States on a valid visa reported being contacted by scammers posing as officials. According to police, the victim first received a call from someone claiming to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who told him there was a problem with his immigration status. He later received another call from a person who said he was an attorney assigned to help resolve the situation. The caller then asked the victim to purchase specific gift cards as payment for the supposed legal services. Lincoln Police officials say this type of request is a common scam tactic.

A middle school employee at an Omaha school is now facing charges. Police say officers arrested the unidentified suspect at McMillan Middle School Thursday. Little is known about why the person has been arrested, though the McMillan principal said in a letter to parents that the case is not connected to the school or students. That employee is now on administrative leave.

Metropolitan Community College is launching a new biotechnology program for students. The program will give students hands-on training for jobs across fields like healthcare, agriculture, renewable fuels and manufacturing. College leaders say the program was designed with input from local biotech companies to ensure students are learning skills that employees need. Students in the program will train in a newly built lab space designed to resemble real-world workplaces. The program is expected to launch this fall and will offer both credit and non-credit options for interested students.

The Bellevue Community Foundation is dedicating its painted shamrock to a fallen soldier from Bellevue. Sergent First Class Noah Tietjens was killed when an Iranian missile hit a military operations center in Kuwait. In addition to painting its annual giant shamrock in Olde Towne this year, the foundation is drawing a yellow ribbon alongside it. The ribbon is described as a tribute not only to Tietjens, but to active service members from the community.

A new report finds inflation in the Midwest rose faster than the national average in February compared to a year ago. Ben Murrey with the Common Sense Institute says consumer prices are up over 26 percent since January of 2020, and the average Midwestern family is spending over 13 hundred dollars a month more this year than they did in 2020 just to maintain the same standard of living.