Sunday Puzzle: BAD!

On air challenge

Today's puzzle is BAD! Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase in which the first word starts BA- and the second word starts D-.

Ex. Where you leave your luggage after checking in for a flight --> BAGGAGE DROPOFF

1. Where a pitcher and catcher play

2. Waltz, tango, or foxtrot

3. Rear entrance to a house

4. Total of 13 items, as doughnuts

5. July 14, as celebrated in France

6. New Year's Eve event at Times Square

7. One who gives instructions from the rear of a car

8. Frozen cocktail made with rum and a yellow-skinned fruit

9. What you might prepare a casserole in

10. If you've already paid $15 on a $20 invoice, then $5 would be this

11. Term of endearment similar to "sweetums" or "honeybunch"

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Donn Dimichele, of Redlands, Calif. Name a famous musical duo. Remove four consecutive letters of the duo's name and phonetically you'll name a famous nonmusical duo. Who are they?

Challenge answer

Righteous Brothers -> Wright Brothers

Winner

Justin Marciniak of Overland, KS

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's been a showrunner, writer, and producer "The Simpsons." Think of a popular movie franchise with many sequels. Hidden in consecutive letters inside its name is a food. Replace that food with a single letter and you'll get another popular film franchise. What films are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 19 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

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