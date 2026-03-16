KIOS Fm Local News for Monday, 3/16/2026

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One is now in charge of response to three large wildfires in western Nebraska. The management team is made up of local, state and federal personnel from Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Nebraska officials are getting a firsthand look at wildfire damage in the western part of the state. Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Senator Pete Ricketts and Congressman Adrian Smith as he surveyed communities impacted by the wildfires. The three fires, which broke out last week, have consumed about 600-thousand acres with the Morrill Fire being the largest at 460-thousand acres. At least one person was killed in the fire in Arthur County.

The majority of the state was placed under a blizzard warning Sunday afternoon until Monday morning. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol closed some roads and bridges, and issued a Travel Not Advised alert for all state roadways north of U.S. 30. Snow totals are expected to range between two and six inches across the state.

A candidate for Douglas County Sheriff is ineligible to run for the office. Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen announced Friday that Democrat Mark Martinez did not meet the candidacy requirements because he doesn't have a law enforcement officer certificate or diploma issued by the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. Jensen says she consulted with the Douglas County Attorney and Nebraska Secretary of State before issuing the ruling.

A man is in custody in connection with the murder of his father in Nebraska. John Zak was killed in Omaha Wednesday night and was a deacon at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Omaha police took Martin Zak into custody Thursday following a vehicle pursuit tied to an investigation into his father's death. Deputies confirmed the relationship between the victim and suspect Friday. Martin is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

Federal authorities are adding a name to their "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list. Anibal Aguirre is wanted in an ATM jackpotting conspiracy investigation that allegedly provided a revenue stream to a foreign terrorist organization. The FBI says Aguirre is the first person accused of cybercrimes to be added to the list. Authorities believe he's armed and dangerous. Aguirre is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

Six candidates will be on the ballot for Iowa Governor, including five Republicans and one Democrat. The five Republicans are Randy Feenstra, Zach Lahn, Adam Steen, Brad Sherman, and Eddie Andrews. The lone Democrat is Rob Sand. The primary election is June 2nd, and the general election is November 3rd.

