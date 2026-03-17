KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 3/17/26

Wildfires in western Nebraska are continuing to burn. As of yesterday, four large wildfires had burned more than 700-thousand acres and left one person dead. The largest of the fires, the Morrill County Fire, has scorched more than 572-thousand acres.

Several people are injured after more than 30 vehicles were in an accident on I-80 near Greenwood. Several agencies were called around 2:40 p.m. Sunday after it initially started as a three-vehicle crash. Within 20-minutes, more passenger vehicles and semi-trucks piled onto the crash. Several people were taken to nearby hospitals, with one person in critical condition. The crashes are still under investigation.

Rising oil prices being driven by the war in Iran are presenting a economic mixed bag for farmers. Iowa State University agricultural economist Chad Hart says rising oil prices tend to drive up corn and soybean prices to meet demand for fuel alternatives like ethanol and bio-diesel. That could help offset some of the increase in oil prices for farmers. Hart says it's unclear how long prices will continue going up.

A Iowa subcommittee has decided not to advance a bill that would ban diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at private universities in Iowa. House File 2488 had already passed the House is stalling in the Senate. Supporters argue private institutions should not receive taxpayer funding if they promote DEI practices. Opponents say the measure could lead to broader state oversight of any school that accepts public money, including independent colleges. The subcommittee decided not to advance the bill during a meeting today.

A former businessman from Sioux City is set to testify as part of the congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ted Waitt, co-founder of Gateway Computer Company, has been called to appear before the U.S. House Oversight Committee in Washington D.C. on April 16. According to a letter sent to Waitt, lawmakers believe he may have information relevant to the committee's ongoing investigation. Waitt is not facing any charges and is being called strictly as a witness.

A fallen Nebraska soldier will be laid to rest. Funeral services for Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens will take place at the Bellevue Christian Center on March 28th at 10:00 a.m. The Bellevue native died in a Iranian drone strike in Kuwait earlier this month.

A west Omaha IHOP server is convicted with a misdemeanor after stabbing two customers. Braylon Cummings attacked the victims last June inside the restaurant, claiming it was self defense. Court documents said the camera footage was inconsistent with Cummings' statement. He was convicted with assault after reaching a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.