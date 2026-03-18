KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 3/18/26

A federal lawsuit is challenging SNAP food restrictions in several states, including Iowa. Iowa received a waiver from the federal government to ban SNAP recipients from buying things such as sugary drinks, candy or prepared desserts. The suit claims this violates laws that authorize SNAP benefits and govern changes in policies. They add the changes have caused confusion of what is and isn't covered. Iowa isn't specifically named in the suit, but the goal is to force the USDA to rescind approval for the new restrictions Iowa and the other states have imposed on the program.

Three Nebraska constitutional officers are rejecting proposed salary increases. This comes as lawmakers continue to work on finalizing a balanced budget for the 2025-27 period. Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, Sate Treasurer Joey Spellerberg and Secretary of State Bob Evnen issued a joint statement going against the 40-percent increase in their salaries. They said their "primary mission is to protect the taxpayer and ensure that the essential services Nebraskans rely on are delivered as efficiently as possible. "State lawmakers have been working to close the budget deficit, which sits at nearly 650-million-dollars.

Democrat Mark Martinez is trying to get back on the ballot for Douglas County Sheriff. Martinez is filing a legal challenge to a decision by the Douglas County Election Commissioner declaring him ineligible to run. Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen announced late last week that Martinez did not meet the candidacy requirements because he doesn't have a law enforcement officer certificate or diploma issued by the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

Nebraska drivers are continuing to pay more at the pump. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of unleaded yesterday was three-dollars-and-31-cents.That marks a 27-cent jump over the past week. Gas prices in Nebraska have risen by 77-cents over the past month as the U.S. continues military operations against Iran.

Young women across Iowa can now apply to be a part of a week-long camp where they'll be able to work side-by-side with female first responders. Young women ages 16 to 18 are encouraged to apply for the Iowa Hero Academy, which is run by the Iowa Army National Guard as well as police and fire departments throughout central Iowa. The camp will be held at Camp Dodge July 26th through the 31st. The deadline to apply is April 25th.

Nebraska law enforcement may soon have another lifesaving tool. The state senate advanced a bill yesterday that would allow law enforcement agencies to carry EpiPens. The measure also calls for training for law enforcement on how to use the EpiPens on someone experiencing an allergic reaction.