KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 3/20/26

A group of Douglas County firefighters are helping battle wildfires in central and western Nebraska. Six Douglas County fire departments deployed 18 people and six brush trucks yesterday morning. The fire crews will provide relief to firefighters battling the Morrill and Cottonwood fires. Wildfires in Nebraska have burned nearly 825-thousand acres over the past week.

Nebraska lawmakers are facing a deadlock over a budget proposal. State senators are in disagreement over a budget proposal to provide three-point-five-million-dollars in state funding for private school scholarships. The measure failed to gain enough votes for passage.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning people about scammers posting fake ads to discredit Bitcoin ATM warning stickers. The stickers were required under an Omaha city ordinance that followed a series of scams where victims received fake threats of being arrested and were told to send money through the Bitcoin kiosks. Scammers have responded to the requirement by posting a social media ad claiming a "bailing kiosk" is a legitimate location for citizens and offenders "to make restitution. "DCSO is telling residents that anyone who receives a call demanding to pay money in order to avoid an arrest should hang up the phone.

A bill that would allow Iowa community colleges to offer a four-year degree program is stalling in the state Senate. The measure had already passed the Iowa House but has failed to advance out of a Senate subcommittee. Lawmakers debated concerns about competition between community colleges, regent universities, and private colleges. Senate leaders have chosen not to bring the bill to a full committee vote, meaning it will not meet Friday's funnel deadline.

Apartments are coming to the former headquarters of First National Bank in downtown Omaha.The 22-story building will soon be home to nearly 300 apartments.The building will still house the Omaha Press Club on the top floor.The new apartment units may be available by next spring.

For the first time in Huskers men’s basketball history, they’ve won an NCAA tournament game. Nebraska advanced to the second round after a 76-47 win over Troy of Alabama.