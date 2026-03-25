KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 3/25/26

Efforts to contain a series of wildfires in Nebraska are continuing. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says hand crews have helped construct a fire line to make sure the Cottonwood Fire doesn't expand. Crews are continuing to put out hotspots on the Morrill Fire. The fires have burned more than 800-thousand acres across the state since they broke out earlier this month.

One person is dead following an explosion at a salvage yard southeast of the Omaha area. The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office says the explosion took place yesterday at J-Dog Salvage in Bartlett, Iowa. Investigators say the victim was disassembling a large commercial fuel tank when the explosion took place. The deadly incident is under investigation.

The Omaha Police Department is planning to crack down on distracted driving. A special enforcement operation will take place between April 9th and April 13th. Officials say drivers who take their eyes off the road for five seconds at 55 miles per hour can travel the length of a football field.

A complaint is filed against a U.S. Senate candidate in Nebraska. The group, Americans for Public Trust, filed a complaint yesterday with the Federal Election Commission against Dan Osborn. The complaint accuses Osborn of campaign finance violations, and it alleges that he used campaign committees to pay family members and their businesses for services at rates exceeding fair market value. Osborn and his campaign are also accused of improperly controlling two federal political action committees.

A member of the Omaha City Council is being considered for a District Court Judge seat. City Councilwoman Aimee Melton is one of four finalists for the opening in the Fourth Judicial District. Erin Hurley, David Wear, and Michael Jensen are also finalists for the opening, which was vacated when Derek Vaughn was appointed to Nebraska Supreme Court in November.

The University of Nebraska is lunching a new program to help develop and retain talent in the state. UNL, alongside Creighton University, say the Nebraska Leaders Program is a first-of-its kind statewide initiative that will enroll undergraduate students and connect them with top employers in the state. The employers will provide leadership development opportunities, mentorship, internships and long-term careers. Students will be chosen through a merit-based process that combines academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, interviews and an assessment. The program will launch as a multiyear pilot, beginning with an initial group of students and growing over time.