KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 3/26/26

A disagreement over private school vouchers is holding back Nebraska's state budget from advancing. A vote to end a filibuster on a legislative budget bill failed yesterday in the Nebraska Senate. Critics of the bill argue that more than half of Nebraska voters in 2024 voted against providing public funding to private schools.

The Iowa Objection Panel is denying an objection to the candidacy of State Representative Eddie Andrews for Governor. They found he had 100 signatures in exactly 19 counties, which meets the legal standard. Andrews will be on the GOP primary ballot for Governor this June.

Three of the most common pesticides used in Iowa cause cancer, according to a new report by the Iowa Environmental Council and Harkin Institute. Iowa's pesticide use is significantly higher than other states, especially for glyphosate, acetochlor, and atrazine. The pesticides can be inhaled, ingested by eating or drinking contaminated foods, or absorbed through the skin. All three were linked to multiple kinds of cancer. Researchers say the impact of the pesticides may be similar to that of smoking.

The Nebraska State FFA Convention is underway in Lincoln. High school students from around the state are taking part in activities including assembling floral arrangements, participating in scavenger hunts, and acting out agriculture-related issues. The convention runs until tomorrow.

If you're planning on heading to Houston to see the Iowa Hawkeyes mens' basketball team in their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game Thursday, be prepared for some sticker shock. The cheapest ticket for the game is running around 400 dollars for a nosebleed seat. Lower bowl ticket prices are running as high as two-thousand dollars. Iowa faces Nebraska Thursday night for a trip to the Elite Eight. Tipoff is at 6:30pm.

