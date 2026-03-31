KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 3/31/26

A series of grass fires in Phelps and Gosper counties are ruled suspicious in nature. The fires broke out shortly after midnight on Sunday southeast of Bertrand and burned an estimated 12-hundred acres. There have been no injuries and no reports of structures damaged. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is working with the Phelps County Sheriff's Office and Gosper County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fires.

Iowans have until tonight to pay the second installment of property taxes before late fees are applied. Starting April 1st, late fees of one-point-five-percent will be enforced for every month the payment is late. Payments can be made on the Iowa Treasurer's website, by mail, or in person at county treasurer's offices.

A Democrat running for Nebraska's Second Congressional District seat is ending his campaign. James Leuschen ended his bid for Congress yesterday. Leuschen says running for Congress and being the father his three little boys need right now are two callings he cannot fully honor at the same time.

The Omaha Fire Department is hiring. The department is accepting applications for firefighter positions. Candidates will need to pass a written exam and physical ability test. The application period will close on May 11th.

A bill that would make Nebraska firefighters diagnosed with cancer automatically eligible for workers' compensation benefits is dealt a setback. Nebraska lawmakers debated the bill yesterday. Opponents of the bill argued that it would impose unfunded mandates on local governments. The bill fell a single vote short of overcoming a filibuster.

A bill to improve childcare access the children of child care workers is headed to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' desk. House File 25-14 has seen significant bipartisan support, passing the Iowa Senate unanimously and the Iowa House with only three votes against the bill. The proposal would make permanent a pilot program offering increased child care access for child care workers.

The Nebraska football team is done with its spring season. The team ended it with the Red versus White Scrimmage on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Red Team won 22-to-17.The scrimmage marked the unofficial debut for a number of Nebraska newcomers, including quarterback Anthony Colandra. Head coach Matt Rhule described the 15-practice season as quiet and focused.